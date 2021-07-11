Business 101: Relationships and the art of the deal-maker

In a relationship, if one gets carried away by looks, glamour or glory while choosing a partner, we all know it won’t end well.

Business investments are similar. Most investors are looking to start a healthy relationship.

In a hyper-cosmopolitan environment like Dubai, investors get carried away by the sleekness and the glitz of an investment opportunity.

Kris Ankem, director and CTO of the Office of Sheikh Ahmed Bin Obaid Al Maktoum, and Kamlesh Vijay, group CEO of the Sugal and Damani Group, are looking at the future of business in the Middle East from a different perspective. They have concluded there is a need to change the way we evaluate investment opportunities today.

The new approach should be data- and logic-driven. Both partners are gearing up their artillery to launch various initiatives in the Middle East, which will follow this new approach.

The Damani Group will soon be launching its gaming platform, with Dubai as the launch pad to take over global markets.

The Office of Sheikh Ahmed Bin Obaid Al Maktoum is launching a fund that aims at funding unicorns from developing markets and bringing them to Dubai.

Below, Ankem offers a few important checklists on: things to cross-check before committing any money; common investor mistakes; matchmaker investment tips; and the right way to manage data.

CTO Kris Ankem and Kamlesh Vijay, Group CEO of the Sugal and Damani Group (right)

Investment tips

There is a Japanese decision-making tool in Six Sigma called QFD – Quality function deployment. This tool’s primary objective is to evaluate and help in decision making.

The requirements are similar to approving a credit card or loan:

Copy of an employment visa Banks require this to check the applicant’s official employment status. For investments, you need to check the regulatory documents for the asking party. Bank statement for salary proof or salary certificate. For investments, you need to check the bank statement or audited P&L statement to see how much revenue the asking party is generating. Landline verification/references Banks do this for credit card approval to check on the applicants. For investments, it’s best to take anonymous feedback of existing customers to seek their feedback about the asking party. Credit score Banks do this to check the lifestyle of the applicant. For investments, it’s advisable to request a police record and also check the general scope and reputation of the business.

Some of the common mistakes of investors across the world are:

Social media overdrive Most investors get carried away by social media posts of investment-seekers with famous personalities or at big events. In most cases, real business owners would not want to expose their connections but if a particular person is over showcasing photos and connections, it’s a red flag. Cross-verification Most investors depend on introducing agents and believe the facts presented to them from investment seekers. It is always good to cross-check the details via a third party. History of the founder Most investors do not check the history of the founder of the seeking company. When you do this, some revelations may be surprising. While we do not recommend taking any decision purely based on history, it is important information to have.

The right opportunity for the right investor

This is like matchmaking. There is never a fixed criteria or combination. However, we can follow these suggestions:

Industry-specific It is advisable to introduce an opportunity to a potential investor from the same industry or field. They will better understand the dynamics of the field and may also take up the role of mentors. Age, gender and ethnicity If an opportunity is age-, gender- or ethnicity-specific, it always works out if both the seeker and investors are from the same category as they know the trends. Objective and goals Various businesses have various objectives and goals. Some look at revenue generation as their primary goal whereas others look at market capturing or data gathering. Similarly interested investors and seekers will match well.

How to use data

Data is like an ocean – if you don’t know your latitudes and longitudes, you will be lost. As per our analysis, the key points to handling data would be the following: