Dubai free zone chases more foreign investment from Europe

Dubai Multi Commodities Centre has completed a roadshow in Europe where it has chased closer business ties in Spain, Monaco, Belgium and The Netherlands.

The Dubai-based free zone said it has signed two memorandum of understandings (MoU) to strengthen collaboration and attract foreign direct investment.

While the business district continues to grow, with over 19,000 members, DMCC is seeing increasing and sustained interest from European markets, said Ahmed Bin Sulayem, executive chairman and CEO, DMCC.

He added: “This roadshow forms an integral part of DMCC’s ongoing strategy to engage with key markets and stakeholders in line with our mandate of attracting innovators, investors, entrepreneurs and business leaders to Dubai.

“We are thrilled to have had the opportunity to be on the ground to showcase the potential Dubai and DMCC offer… Through the two partnerships we signed, we are confident that our trade ties will strengthen further and we will be unlocking a host of mutually beneficial opportunities.”

The DMCC team met with Jean Castellini, Minister of Finance and Economy – Ministry of State Monaco during the visit to the city to discuss boosting Dubai-Monaco trade opportunities.

While in Spain, DMCC signed an agreement with Fomento del Trabajo Nacional, the main employer organisation in Cataluña, to further develop the existing relationship between the two parties and showcase the commercial appeal of Dubai to firms in the region.

The second MoU was signed with Rotterdam Partners, an investment and promotion agency in The Netherlands, to cooperate on matters of mutual interest and benefit.

Wilbert Lek, managing director, Rotterdam Partners, said: “Dubai and Rotterdam have a lot in common, foremost a passion for innovation. Through our collaboration with DMCC, we will offer Dutch companies the opportunity to explore a thriving business and commercial hub in Dubai and we are looking forward to welcoming companies from the Emirates to Rotterdam.”

The DMCC team also travelled to Antwerp to discuss possible routes of collaboration to drive growth in the international diamond industry while, in Barcelona, DMCC hosted its flagship Made for Trade Live event.