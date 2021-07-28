Dubai-based Emirates NBD posts 17% jump in profits

Emirates NBD’s net profit jumped 17 percent in the first half of 2021, as the Dubai-based bank’s research arm projects the UAE’s non-oil economy will grow 3.5 percent this year.

However, it cautioned that curbs on oil production will weigh on GDP growth, which is expected to reach 1.5 percent in 2021.

According to a statement on Wednesday, the bank’s profit gain was due to stable margins, effective cost management and a significant reduction in the cost of risk reflecting improved business sentiment.

“The group’s strong first-half results demonstrate its financial resiliency and the success of its diversified business model,” said Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, vice chairman and managing director at Emirates NBD.

Dubai’s biggest bank’s total income for the first half of 2021 was up nine percent to AED11.5 billion ($3.1bn) over the preceding half year due to increased transactional activity and stable net interest margins. Total income, however, was down nine percent year on year as higher non-funded income was offset by a decline in net interest income due to lower interest rates.

The group’s net profit of AED4.8m ($1.3bn) for the first half of 2021 was 66 percent higher compared to Q2 2020, and 17 percent higher year on year as economic conditions continue to improve after Covid-19 battered global markets, while DenizBank – which Emirates NBD acquired from Turkey’s Sberbank – added “significant diversification to the group”, the statement said.

In the second quarter of 2021 net loans grew by AED2.1bn ($572 million) as strong demand for retail loans and renewed growth in corporate and Islamic lending offset the FX translation impact from DenizBank.

In the second quarter the bank completed a capital management exercise that “improved the efficiency and cost of the capital structure”, said Patrick Sullivan, group chief financial officer.

In the same quarter, Emirates NBD upgraded their global payment system.

“[The upgrade] enabled much faster cross-border payments and more visible tracking, improving the overall experience for our customers,” said Shayne Nelson, group chief executive officer at the bank.