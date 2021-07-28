Pakistan’s $350m murabaha syndicated financing concluded by UAE banks

Originally mandated for $200m, the Islamic Syndication Facility attracted more than 75 percent oversubscription driven by strong demand from local, regional and international investors.

The two banks acted as initial mandated lead arrangers and book-runners on the facility for Pakistan, through the Ministry of Finance (MoF) and the transaction was fully subscribed by 12 banks with Ajman Bank PJSC also acting as investment agent on the facility.

“We are delighted by the success of this murabaha financing deal in Pakistan in collaboration with the Commercial Bank of Dubai. The phenomenal accomplishment endorses our reputation and distinguished position regionally and internationally,” said Mohamed Amiri, chief executive officer, Ajman Bank.

“We constantly strive to strengthen and diversify our financial resources through strategic investments in developing economies while adapting to the current economic situation in the world markets. This Murabaha financing offers institutional investors the opportunity to participate our success,” he added.

Bert van Linder, CEO of Commercial Bank of Dubai.

Key investors from the GCC that were part of the transactions include Gulf International Bank, The Arab Investment Company, Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD), United Arab Bank, Commercial Bank of Dubai and Ajman Bank.

The facility marks another successful syndication for MoF and reaffirms investor confidence in Pakistan’s potential, supported by ongoing structural adjustments and continued investments in the physical infrastructure of the country.

Bernd van Linder, CEO of Commercial Bank of Dubai, said: “We are proud to collaborate with Ajman Bank on this landmark transaction for the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. This achievement is a prime example of our focus on providing financing solutions for cross-border counterparties, and will provide substantial benefits to both the issuer and the institutional investors”.