Pakistan’s $350m murabaha syndicated financing concluded by UAE banks

Islamic syndication facility attracted more than 75% oversubscription and was fully subscribed by 12 banks

The transaction was fully subscribed by 12 banks with Ajman Bank PJSC also acting as investment agent on the facility.

