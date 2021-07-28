First Abu Dhabi Bank reveals 11% hike in H1 profits

First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the UAE’s biggest lender, has posted an 11 percent year-on-year rise in net profit for the first half of the year.

On Wednesday the bank announced profits of AED5.4 billion ($1.47bn)) for the first six months of the year, while operating income increased two percent year-on-year over the same period to reach AED9.6bn ($2.6bn).

Group chief executive officer Hana Al Rostamani (pictured below) said the “solid results” were “a testament to the successful execution of our strategic priorities, and our tenacious ability to drive our competitive position while capitalising on the opportunities presented by an improved backdrop”.

In terms of quarterly results, the bank revealed Q2 profits of AED2.9bn ($789.7m), up 19 percent on Q2 2020. Arqaam Capital had projected a net profit of AED 2.4bn ($653.5m), while EFG Hermes had forecast figures in the region of AED2.5bn ($680.7m).

“During the period, we have made excellent progress in our strategy to gain market share and increase penetration in targeted markets in our core region,” Rostamani said. “Revenue from MENA grew 67 percent in the second quarter and 51 percent in the half-year, led by Saudi Arabia and Egypt, and now represent almost half of revenues generated from our international operations.”

Group chief financial officer James Burdett (pictured above) explained FAB’s ability to maintain impressive capital ratios. He said: “Our strong capital generation capacity through higher retained earnings and continued optimisation of our risk-weighted assets is enabling us to maintain solid capital ratios, meet evolving regulatory requirements, and build the right foundations to support business growth and sustainable shareholder returns.”

Going forward, Rostamani said the bank will continue to focus on its digital servicing capabilities to better serve both its corporate and retail customers.

“Looking ahead and while uncertainties remain, we are confident that our distinct competitive strengths, proven agility, and innovative spirit, position us well to unlock opportunities for our clients, people, communities and all our stakeholders across the global markets we operate in,” he said.