ADIO cements Abu Dhabi’s position as a financial hub with new partnerships

Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) has announced its newest partnerships with financial services companies Florin Court Capital and Tribe Infrastructure Group as part of its AED2 billion ($545 million) Innovation Programme.

The two companies will be awarded competitive financial incentives by ADIO, as well as non-financial incentive offerings, in which they will receive access to capital, local talent, and an extensive R&D support network, among other benefits.

Tariq Bin Hendi, director general of ADIO, said: “The emirate has emerged as a global financial hub, a position that is set to strengthen with the introduction of Florin Court and Tribe’s global expansion. ADIO’s partnerships with the two sector leaders will propel their growth from Abu Dhabi, as they capitalise on the emirate’s enabling business environment to pursue new strategies and expansion.”

Tariq Bin Hendi, director general of ADIO.

The partnerships will help strengthen the UAE capital’s status as a financial hub, which is already home to three of the largest sovereign wealth funds in the world, a thriving stock exchange and an award-winning IFC.

“With our progressive regulatory and licensing regime, we are proud to make tangible contributions to the realisation of Abu Dhabi’s great investment potential,” added Juma Al Hameli, chief strategy and business development officer at Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

Florin Court Capital

Under the deal, London hedge fund manager Florin Court will set up its trading, research and operations center at ADGM from where it will also establish a global internship programme and an academic engagement program.

Dr. Douglas Greenig, CEO and co-founder of Florin Court, said: “Abu Dhabi was the first choice for our new technology, research and trading centre. It is an outstanding place for innovation and growth. It is a city on the move. We want to be part of Abu Dhabi’s success story as a global financial hub.”

Tribe Infrastructure Group

Tribe Infrastructure Group, a home-grown financial advisor and developer, will work to expand its existing financial advisory team and assist with the launch of its recently established funds management offering.

The firm also plans to engage with Abu Dhabi’s local talent through training courses and overseas secondments, and educate global investors on the progress of the infrastructure and public-private partnership (PPP) project landscape in the emirate.

Peter McCreanor, CEO of Tribe Infrastructure Group, said: “Since our launch in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, from our base at ADGM, we have committed to developing sustainable infrastructure and energy security solutions. We continue to support the acceleration of the energy transition in the UAE and abroad through our partnership with ADIO. We see strong long-term growth potential in these markets and believe our bespoke solutions and partnerships will drive growth for the UAE and beyond.”

The partnerships aim to support the growth of the companies and their international footprint from Abu Dhabi, while expanding on the emirate’s asset management, trading and advisory base, noted an official statement by ADIO.

Alongside the financial services sector, ADIO’s AED2bn ($545m) Innovation Programme targets innovation-led companies focused on ICT, health services and biopharma, tourism and AgTech.

Under this new programme, leading technology figures including music streaming service Anghami, cloud ops company Bespin Global and subscription video service Starzplay Arabia have developed new headquarters in Abu Dhabi.