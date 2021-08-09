Arkan shareholders approve plan to merge with Emirates Steel

Arkan Building Materials Company on Monday announced that shareholders have approved plans to merge with Emirates Steel Industries.

The transaction will create a listed national champion in the building materials and construction sector with strong potential for growth in the UAE and internationally, a statement said.

Emirates Steel is owned by General Holding Corporation (Senaat), part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies.

The key terms of the strategic combination, proposed in May by Senaat, are to transfer Emirates Steel to Arkan in consideration for the issuance by Arkan to Senaat of a convertible instrument.

Upon closing the transaction, the convertible instrument would automatically convert into 5.1 billion ordinary shares in Arkan at a fixed price of AED 0.798 per share. Following the conversion, Senaat would own 87.5 percent of the entire issued share capital of Arkan.

Jamal Salem Al Dhaheri (pictured above), chairman of Arkan, said: “We are pleased to have received the support of our shareholders to move forward with the strategic combination of Arkan and Emirates Steel. The transaction will offer investors access to a national and regional champion in the building materials and construction sector, that is well placed for opportunities that emerge from the economic recovery that lies ahead.

“The combined group will benefit from a strengthened balance sheet and operational scale. In particular, it will play a key role in supporting the sustainable economic growth targets outlined in the UAE’s Industrial Strategy ‘Operation 300 Billon’.”

The transaction is expected to close later this year. Until then, both companies will continue to operate independently.