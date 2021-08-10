Gulf’s largest lender asks US court to enforce Eritrea debt ruling

Qatar National Bank, the Middle East’s biggest lender, has asked a US court to order Eritrea to pay nearly $300 million of debt after the Horn of Africa nation refused to participate in two lawsuits.

The Doha-based bank requested a judgment by default from a federal court in Washington on Friday after Eritrea failed to respond to the bank’s claim seeking to enforce a UK ruling in 2019.

QNB alleges that President Isaias Afwerki’s government went to drastic lengths to avoid being served with key documents.

A decision in its favour will help the Qatari bank identify and seize Eritrea’s overseas assets, according to the complaint it filed in the US court in February.

The legal battle may further discourage investment in the African country, which currently stands second from last among 190 economies in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business rankings.

The quarrel centres on $200 million that Eritrea borrowed from QNB in 2009 and 2010. The bank claims Afwerki’s government reneged on the debt in May 2012 after repaying about $45 million. That prompted the lender in 2018 to seek legal recourse in the UK, as permitted under the loan agreement.

The following year a judge directed Eritrea to pay its creditor $253 million plus interest.

Eritrea ignored the ruling, according to QNB. The bank then turned toward the US court in February in a bid to enforce the judgment. Eritrea has chosen not to defend itself in either case.

Staff at the Eritrean embassy in London “responded with extraordinary efforts to frustrate” the UK proceedings, QNB said in its complaint to the US court.

Embassy officials locked one of the bank’s lawyers in the building until he agreed to leave without delivering the court documents, while another representative was “physically assaulted,” according to QNB’s filings.

In its latest court filing, QNB said Eritrea’s debt has risen to $295.3 million. The amount is equivalent to more than 10 percent of the nation’s $2.3 billion gross domestic product.

Neither Eritrea’s Information Minister Yemane Gebremeskel nor QNB’s media department responded to phone calls or emails seeking comment.

Afwerki committed to repaying the loan through tax revenue and income from the Bisha mine, a gold-copper-zinc project currently controlled by China’s Zijin Mining Group Co that entered production ten years ago, according to a letter sent in March 2009 by the president’s office to QNB, which the lender filed to the court in Washington.

Afwerki has ruled Eritrea since it gained independence in 1993. The country began emerging from decades of international isolation when it signed a peace deal with neighbouring Ethiopia three years ago.