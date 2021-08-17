UAE’s Mubadala Capital closes private equity fund with $1.6bn commitments

Mubadala Capital, the asset management subsidiary of UAE-based Mubadala Investment Company, has closed its third private equity fund with total commitments of $1.6 billion.

MIC Capital Partners III surpassed its initial target and raised capital commitments from a diverse set of investors including leading pension plans, endowments, insurance plans, government institutions, family offices and private equity firms across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia, a statement said.

The fund is focused on direct investments in North America and Europe across the following core sector areas including media, sports and entertainment; consumer and food services; financial services and industrials and business services.

To date, the fund consists of approximately $1.4 billion of investments across nine assets, the statement added.

Adib Mattar, head of private equity at Mubadala Capital, said: “The closing of Fund III represents a major milestone for the Private Equity team and also for Mubadala Capital.

“To have the opportunity to partner with a group of leading institutional investors from across the world is both a privilege for us and a meaningful vote of confidence by the market in our ability to originate compelling new investment opportunities, partner with leading management teams and create value across our portfolio in order to continue delivering strong risk-adjusted returns to our investors.”

Mubadala Capital opened offices in New York and London in order to better capitalise on investment opportunities and portfolio management in its key markets.

It manages about $9 billion of assets in third-party managed funds across its private equity, public equities, venture capital and Brazil businesses, and is the first sovereign wealth fund to manage third-party capital on behalf of other institutional investors.