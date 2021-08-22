Meet the man who plans to ‘democratise’ access to investments in the Gulf

As the Middle East fintech market continues to expand at breakneck speed, the buzz phrase of the moment is ‘financial inclusion’. But while this term is often used to denote the millions of unbanked citizens in the region, there is another notable investment chasm emerging ­– equitable access to institutional and alternative assets.

Historically, in the region and globally, the most prestigious private market assets have been reserved for major institutions or billionaires. Traditionally, only pension funds and insurance companies – or the very richest of individuals – have been able to stump-up the multi-million dollar minimums required to invest in such funds.

But that’s all about to change, according to Mohammed Al-Kahtani, founder and CEO of Dubai-headquartered investment platform Krossbo. The seasoned banker, who has cut his teeth in leadership positions at Deutsche Bank and QInvest, has made it his mission to “democratise” the regional investment landscape.

“We have identified a clear mismatch in the market – this disconnect lies between institutional quality private market investments and non-institutional investors,” Al-Kahtani told Arabian Business.

“Our core mission is to try to fill this gap by essentially democratising the process of investing in private markets by making it more efficient, transparent, affordable, and accessible.”

Krossbo, which launched around four months ago, already has around 600 investors on its books in the UAE and the wider Gulf, as clients seek access to more idiosyncratic pickings beyond traditional mainstay assets, such as local equities or real estate.

The savvy Dubai fintech, which offers a web platform and soon-to-be-launched app, is looking to capture a wide-open gap in the regional market for accessible alternative investments, such as private equity, venture capital, private credit and property opportunities.

Underserved market

Hot-on-the-heels of similarly focused global counterparts, such as Europe’s Titanbay and Moonfare – which are already sitting on billions of dollars of assets under management (AUM) – Krossbo is squarely targeting the traditionally underserved GCC and wider Middle East investment markets.

Although the global public markets have rebounded somewhat since the height of the pandemic, the outlook for further gains now looks limited in almost all leading bond and equity markets, given record valuations. As a result, swathes of global investors are turning to private capital to ramp up their returns.

Mohammed Al-Kahtani, founder and CEO of Dubai-headquartered investment platform Krossbo.

As the fastest growing asset class within the overall capital markets, global alternative investments are expected to reach $17 trillion by 2025, according to research firm Preqin.

While typical minimum investment into premium private assets has historically been from around $1 million upwards for HNWIs, all the way up to more than $10m for institutional investors, Krossbo allows individual investors and family offices to invest from just $50,000.

Krossbo makes this possible by leveraging its partnerships with some of the world’s top fund managers, such as BlackRock, Investcorp and the Carlyle Group.

Levelling the playing field

According to management consultants PwC, the total value of global financial assets is around $279tr – with individual investors holding 64 percent of the total pie. However, small-time investors have cornered less than five percent of the global market for alternative investments.

“In the Middle East, there’s a lot of pent up demand for alternative investments. We are offering a way for regional investors to tap into the lucrative and ever-growing private markets globally,” said Al-Kahtani.

“Historically, quality private market opportunities have been reserved for privileged institutional investors, family offices and HNWIs. These smaller investors didn’t really get the opportunity to take part in alternative investments because they were cut off by prohibitive entry fees or minimum entry amounts,” the founder added.

“This is why Krossbo is working to make it easier for more parties to access quality private investment leads. We also afford clients more options in terms of what and how they invest.”

What’s more, the difficult and time-consuming work of picking a fund represents another obstacle for individual alternative investors. “This barrier-to-entry also deprives individuals of access to private market returns, which have outperformed public market equivalents over the past 20 years,” said Al-Kahtani.

Krossbo is currently staffed by 10 professionals from leading investment and technology companies including Morgan Stanley, Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Northern Trust and Google.

“We are all highly accomplished individuals who left the corporate world to create Krossbo because we saw an opportunity to close an enormous gap in the market,” said Al-Kahtani.

“Our platform was founded on the belief that investing in private markets should be more accessible to wider segments of the investor community. Krossbo provides its members with a hassle-free investment experience with improved liquidity and the ability to cherry-pick investments. We plan to level the playing field.”