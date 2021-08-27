DIFC Courts sees total commercial claims rising to $930m in H1

The Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Courts today has seen a significant increase in the number of commercial claims in the first six months of 2021 as 100 percent of hearings are now taking place remotely.

Dubai’s English-language common law jurisdiction said that since the onset of the Covid pandemic in 2020, the DIFC Courts has evolved rapidly to introduce increased remote hearings and digital capabilities, whilst increasing operational efficiency.

The rapid transition to fully digital remote hearings resulted in the volume of cases in the main Court of First Instance (CFI) increasing by 11 percent in 2021.

The total value of cases across the CFI in the same period amounted to AED2.8 billion, an increase of 27 percent year-on-year, with an average case value of AED56.9 million.

Cases within the arbitration division under the CFI also recorded an increase of 36 percent in 2021. The total value of claims across all divisions amounted to AED3.4 billion.

Cases brought before the CFI covered a range of sectors including banking and finance, construction, real estate, and manufacturing and involving disputes related to breach of contract, outstanding payments, wills and probate and employment.

There was also a noticeable number of ‘opt-in’ cases for the first six months of 2021, with 50 percent of claims in the CFI cases originating from parties ‘electing’ to use the DIFC Courts to resolve their disputes.

Reinforcing the Courts’ record of certainty for business through enforceable judgments, the total value of enforcement claims filed amounted to AED568 million for the first half of 2021, an increase of 198 percent year-on-year.

The total number of enforcement claims recorded an 8 percent increase compared to the first six months of 2020.

The operational capacity of the region’s first Small Claims Tribunal (SCT) was also strong in the first six months of 2021, with 201 claims filed and overall claim value totalling AED20 million.

Claims were driven primarily by disputes involving breach of contract, employment, banking & finance, and property and tenancy.

Zaki Azmi, chief justice, DIFC Courts, said: “The growing maturity of the DIFC Courts is now reflected in the increased awareness of, and trust in, our ability to not only offer world class access to court services, but also to ensure the highest standard of judicial expertise and oversight.

“We continue our drive towards full digital transformation and equipping our court users with the most advanced tools, creating legal security and certainty for businesses in an era of technological disruption.

“By combining a modern and flexible digital infrastructure with judicial and service excellence, the DIFC Courts now represents the new benchmark for international commercial courts.”