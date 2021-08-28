Saxo Bank reports huge rise in female investors as empowerment grows

Saxo Bank has revealed it has seen a 200 percent year-on-year growth in new female investors in the UAE this year.

According to data released by the the online trading and investment specialist on Emirati Women’s Day, the growth means that women now make up almost 12 percent of Saxo Bank’s active clients for the market in 2021.

“The rise in UAE-based female investors reflects the strong efforts of the UAE government to empower the country’s women,” said Tara Tyan, Regional Head of Marketing.

“The increased year-on-year growth of female investors is testament to the UAE’s continued encouragement and support of women. At Saxo Bank we have always believed in creating a platform that supports our customers to give them the confidence to take control of their finances.

“We are thrilled to see a continuous growth in female investors, we hope to further emphasise the message that trading is not just for men,” Tyan (pictured below) added.

She said Saxo Bank’s diverse trading offerings and services are enabling women to control their financial futures.

Saxo Bank recently introduced its cryptocurrency offering, allowing clients from the Middle East and North Africa to trade crypto coins against major international currencies.

The Crypto FX will allow UAE female investors to broaden their investment options with the market evolving and drawing the attention of retail traders and financial institutions.

Emirati Women’s Day is celebrated on August 28 annually. Emirati women now make up 50 percent of the UAE’s Federal National Council, while 31 percent of the workforce within finance, banking and insurance are female.

The UAE has topped the MENA region rankings on women’s equality initiatives, as a result of several legislative reforms related to economic participation, according to the World Bank’s recently released Women, Business and the Law (WBL) report.

Founded in 1992, Saxo Bank was one of the first financial institutions to develop an online trading platform that provided private investors with the same tools and market access as professional traders, large institutions and fund managers.

Headquartered in Copenhagen, its client assets total more than 75 billion Euros and the company has more than 2,000 professionals in financial centres around the world including Dubai.