Banking sector is ‘only hope for Lebanon’, says head of bank association

Lebanon’s private sector, led by the banking industry, will be the source of creative solutions needed to pull the Mediterranean country out of its economic abyss, head of the Association of Banks of Lebanon (ABL) Salim Sfeir told Arabian Business.

The small country is in the midst of economic chaos, and a dollar shortage has spurred the collapse of the local currency, which has lost some 90 percent of its value in the last two years. Lebanese have lost their life savings, and inflation has made basic goods unaffordable. Fuel shortages mean power outages for more than 20 hours-a-day in some parts of the country.

“Unprecedented challenges require creative solutions, and the private sector, led by the banking sector, is where those ideas will emerge from,” Sfeir said. “The banking sector is the only hope for Lebanon to restore the prosperity it once enjoyed, but the minimum political stability and certainty are prerequisites.”

Political instability has left the state paralysed, where bickering politicians have failed so far to form a government after Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati said he still had to overcome major hurdles – Mikati is the third person to try to form a government since last year.

Without a new government, the current government, acting in a caretaker capacity, has little actual ability to get anything done.

Sfeir said – and experts agree – that kick-starting talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are integral to navigating a path out of the crisis and to secure a $10 billion bailout. Initial talks with the IMF to restructure the debt broke down last July.

The IMF estimates the central bank’s losses, as well as those incurred by lenders, at around $69bn, based on a proposed exchange rate of 3,500 Lebanese pounds per dollar, far below the black-market rate that now hovers between 17,000 and 20,000 pounds.

“There is no way out of the crisis without meaningful negotiations with the IMF that would lead to an agreement on a road map,” Sfeir said.

The country approached the IMF after defaulting on $1.2bn of Eurobonds, needing a way to restructure the debt. One of the biggest holders of Lebanon’s government debt are the country’s local banks.

Sfeir’s association, to which he was just appointed president for another two-year term, opposed the initial road map that was approved by former Prime Minister Hassan Diab’s government, before he resigned in the wake of the August 4, 2020, Beirut port explosion.

ABL rejected the plan, saying the way it called for domestic banks to be restructured would “further destroy confidence in Lebanon both domestically and internationally … (and) is likely to deter investment in the economy thereby hindering any recovery prospects”, the association’s statement said at the time.

Under the then-government’s plan, losses would be covered in part by a bank shareholder bail-in that would wipe out their capital and cash from large depositors that would be restored later.

“The first chapter in the Lebanese politicians’ book is to blame someone else for the failure,” Sfeir said. “And the banking sector became the target of a smear campaign that eroded people’s confidence and what was once the pride and cornerstone of the economy.”

Indeed, the country’s banking sector was once a pillar of stability, and hefty flows of deposits from the Gulf made their way into the country, where banks offered what seemed like too-good-to-be-true interest rates.

Visible cracks began to emerge in the country’s financial system though in late 2019, and experts would describe the financial system as a “Ponzi scheme” as banks became paralysed. The real cracks started in 2016 when the central bank, led by Riad Salameh (pictured below), introduced a series of financial engineering mechanisms that kept the sector afloat but also resulted in hidden losses.

Fast forward to 2021, depositors have seen their savings slashed, they have lost access to their accounts and banks have imposed ad hoc and uneven capital controls; some have imposed spending caps as low as $20 a month. Rules change bank-to-bank and branch-to-branch as the country works to keep dollars – needed to buy goods from abroad in the import-dependent country – inside the banks.

“Despite the attacks and accusations and poor government judgements, the sector proved again its resilience,” Sfeir said. “And despite the absence of meaningful economic strategy by the state, not one bank was forced to file bankruptcy over the past two years, which could have resulted in depositors losing their money.”

Asked what he would have to say to Lebanese who have lost access to their bank accounts due to informal capital controls and who have lost their savings due to inflation, Sfeir said: “Inflation and capital control are the sole responsibility of the government and not banks.”

On capital controls, where a draft law sits with parliament waiting to be passed, he added: “The capital control law is a necessity for the banking sector in Lebanon since 2019. It is imperative to protect deposits and internal finance of a country in crisis to adopt a comprehensive capital control.”

The banking sector, long described as bloated, has been shrinking still. Between 2018 and 2020, nearly 90 branches closed, and over 3,500 workers left the sector, according to data provided by ABL. Sfeir said he expects a “softer downsizing” this year.

“Banks are continuously looking for creative methods to help clients face the inflation and increase in prices and diminishing power of purchase of the national currency,” he said.

A new issuance from the central bank, circular 158, in June, allowed withdrawals of up to $400 in cash and $200 in Lebanese pounds at the exchange rate set by the central bank’s platform, which is lower than the black-market rate. However, depositors were not swayed by the new rule that was supposed to take effect July 1, citing a lack of transparency and a clause where lenders asked clients to sign a contract stating that any person who wants to withdraw $400 in cash must freeze his/her bank account for five years and to lift the banking secrecy on every transaction, local media reported.

Sfeir claimed the new rule would “provide some reload for small depositors by getting their deposits in US dollars”, but ultimately, he again pointed to the importance of the IMF, calling for real structural change and reform – another call echoed by the international community.

“An agreement with the IMF will help create a positive investment environment and pave the way for foreign and domestic investors to return to the Lebanese market.”