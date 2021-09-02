UAE’s GII to set up $590m fund with focus on European senior living real estate

UAE-based Shari’ah-compliant financial management firm Gulf Islamic Investments (GII) has announced a joint venture to set up a platform for investments in European senior living real estate.

GII has teamed up with the Capital Bay Group (CB), an international investment and asset manager based in Germany, a statement said.

The Luxembourg-regulated platform will launch in September this year with an initial EUR500 million ($590 million) offering focused on real estate investments, predominantly in income producing and growth properties located in Germany and potentially in other European markets.

The platform’s debut offering is slated for a first closing in the fourth quarter of 2021, funded by both debt and equity.

Mohammed Alhassan, founding partner and co-CEO of GII, said: “This joint venture is an example of excellent cross-border synergies where GII’s significant capabilities join forces with the knowledge and experience of Capital Bay.

“The development of attractive investment opportunities in the European senior living real estate market, enables our MENA-based investors to participate in this highly desirable asset class which would otherwise be difficult to access from the region.”

Pankaj Gupta (pictured above), founding partner and co-CEO of GII, added: “As we pursue our global growth plans, we are pleased to join hands with Capital Bay Group… We look forward to significantly growing this platform together for the long-term.”

Rolf Engel, group CFO of Capital Bay Group and CEO of Capital Bay Fund Management, Luxembourg, said: “A growing senior population in Germany and Western Europe will lead to an increased demand for all forms of senior living, assisted living, healthcare and specialised clinics for elderly people in the future.

“With our platform and network, we are delighted to offer GII, a successful and experienced global investor, the opportunity to enter and participate in this fast-growing market segment, and create the urgently needed supply for this asset.”

CB, with assets under management of over $7 billion and GII, with an AUM of over $2 billion, will be jointly responsible for all aspects of the platform, the statement added.