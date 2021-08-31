Abu Dhabi bourse to waive minimum commission fee on trades

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) is to waive its minimum commission fee on trades in all listed securities starting from August 31.

The move comes hot on the heels of an announcement on Saturday, which declared a 50 percent reduction in trading commissions, along with the extension of daily market opening hours by one hour, to 3pm.

It is hoped the removal of the minimum commission fee will allow for higher volumes of small trades, typically done by individual investors.

Saeed Hamad Al Dhaheri, chief executive officer of ADX, said: “By waiving the minimum fee and reducing commission rates on all listed securities, we are providing more cost-effective trading for individual investors, ensuring that they benefit from the investment opportunities available to institutional investors.”

The reduction in trading fees to 0.025 percent from 0.05 percent, which is the exchange’s second commission cut in 2021, and the third in three years, will take effect on September 1. The decision to extend trading hours will be implemented from October 3.

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange General Index (ADI) has recently reached 7,700 points for the first time, supported by a series of listings and increased participation by international investors. In addition, the index has gained 52 percent year to date, making it one of the best performing equity indexes in the world.