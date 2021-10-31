Ajman Bank reports $24.5m profit for third quarter

Ajman Bank has revealed a 61 percent increase in year-on-year profits for the third quarter of 2021.

In a statement released on Sunday, the bank announced net profits had increased from AED55.9 million ($15.2m) in Q3 2020, to AED90.1m ($24.5m) for the third quarter of this year.

It also showed the bank’s net operating income stood at AED477m ($130m) for Q3 2021, up 12 percent on the AED424m ($115.5m) reported over the same period last year.

Mohamed Amiri, chief executive officer, Ajman Bank.

Mohamed Amiri, chief executive officer, Ajman Bank, said: “Our revenues have proven to be resilient, with the continuation of consumer and corporate confidence rising across our businesses.

“We are focused on driving efficiencies while maintaining our growth momentum. This also demonstrates the pioneering vision of the UAE and the improving economic conditions with the country’s commendable handling of the pandemic.”

He added that he expected the positive results to continue “over the coming months”.

As of September 30, 2021, the total assets amounted to AED21.5 billion ($5.9bn), which showed no change to the amount reported on December 31, 2020.

The bank capital is AED2.1bn ($572m), and the total shareholder’s equity is AED2.6bn ($708m).