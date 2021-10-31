Indonesia wealth fund, DP World ink pact for port development

Indonesia’s newly established wealth fund has signed an agreement with Dubai port operator DP World to develop seaports in Southeast Asia’s largest economy.

Under the agreement, Indonesia Investment Authority and DP World, one of the biggest global port operators, will form a consortium to explore long-term investment opportunities across the country, according to a joint statement on Sunday.

A partnership with state port operator PT Pelabuhan Indonesia is among options that both parties say will bring economic value of up to $7.5 billion.

Indonesia, an archipelago with over 17,000 islands, considers marine logistics and seaports as a key support for the domestic economy, according to Ridha Wirakusumah, president director at the fund known as INA. The fund lets investors place money in sub-funds spanning infrastructure, healthcare, tourism, technology and the development of a new national capital city planned on the island of Kalimantan.

DP World recently announced a string of deals to become a more diversified and integrated logistics company. Its operations span from gateways in London and Antwerp to hubs in Africa, Russia, India and the Americas. The company, along with partner Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, signed a port and logistics park agreement with Indonesia’s Maspion Group in March.

According to results released last week, gross container volumes across DP World’s global portfolio recorded an 8.1 percent year-on-year increase in the third quarter (Q3) of the year, compared to industry growth levels of 6.4 percent.