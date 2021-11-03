Aldar Q3 gross profit surges 20% following record development sales

Abu Dhabi-based Aldar Properties PJSC reported a 20 percent gross profit increase in Q3 2021 driven by the “highest-ever” quarterly development sales of AED 2.69 billion ($732.3 million).

The largest listed real estate company in the UAE reported revenues of AED2.09bn ($569m) for Q3 and net profit of AED474m ($129m) over the three-month period, underpinned by the UAE property market’s continued recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

“As post-pandemic recovery gathered momentum, our diversified businesses continued to rebound at pace, with the third quarter delivering AED2.69bn ($732.3m) in development sales, complemented by solid leasing activity for our retail and commercial investment property portfolios,” said Talal Al Dhiyebi, chief executive officer of Aldar.

Aldar Development’s Q3 gross profit jumped 44 percent to AED450m ($122.5m). Successful product launches in Yas Acres Magnolias and Al Gurm Phase II, as well as increased demand for existing inventory in high-end destinations such as Mamsha, were attributed for the record quarterly development sales.

The expatriate homeowner and foreign investor demographic continued to grow, and Aldar reported strong demand from first-time homeowners and female buyers.

Aldar Investment’s Q3 revenue grew four percent year-on-year to AED792m ($215.6m).

Talal Al Dhiyebi, group chief executive officer of Aldar Properties.

Aldar’s hospitality and leisure business saw a 128 percent year-on-year growth in net operating income (NOI) for the opening nine months of the year. Occupancy across the portfolio of diversified properties increased to 91 percent in Q3 from 88 percent a year earlier.

“We expect to see operating activities across our commercial and retail assets continue to grow in line with the macroeconomic recovery that is well underway,” Al Dhiyebi said.

Beyond the UAE, a consortium comprising Abu Dhabi’s Aldar Properties and ADQ submitted an all-cash mandatory tender offer for up to 90 percent of The Sixth of October for Development and Investment, also known as SODIC. The consortium is offering a purchase price of EGP20 per share, valuing the company at EGP7.1bn ($453m).

“Aldar continues to seek attractive and value accretive investment opportunities to grow our portfolio of operating assets and we plan to bring more new developments to the market, driven by our expanding client base, including overseas investors,” he added.

While Aldar Education reported a 27 percent gain in nine-month NOI to AED124m ($33.8m), driven by a 3 percent increase in student numbers to 26,370, compared to 25,630 for the same period last year.