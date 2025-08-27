Abu Dhabi’s Lunate expands into hedge fund with Brevan Howard partnership

Lunate , the Abu Dhabi-based global alternative investment manager with over US$110 billion in assets under management (AUM), will make a strategic expansion into hedge funds after acquiring a minority ownership stake in the Jersey-based Brevan Howard.

Lunate is also establishing a long-term partnership with Brevan Howard to establish an investment platform. The platform, awaiting regulatory clearances, will be domiciled in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

Brevan Howard is one of the world’s most successful hedge fund managers with AUM of US$34 billion. It has grown strategically over the past two decades, adding and enhancing its capabilities in various asset classes, and established a regional headquarters in ADGM in early 2023, which is now its largest office by assets managed globally.

The partnership plans to launch with an initial long-term commitment of US$2 billion from Lunate and will comprise a unique suite of newly created funds exclusive to the partnership, which aims to leverage Brevan Howard’s existing strategies and investment capabilities.

Additional capital is expected to be raised over time from local and international investors.

The expansion into hedge funds will help diversify Lunate’s range of products and investment solutions for clients in the GCC and worldwide.

Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Managing Partner at Lunate, commented: “Our new partnership with Brevan Howard marks our expansion into hedge funds and reflects our commitment to work with the best investment firms in the world, offering our clients access to unique strategies to further diversify their portfolios.”

Alan Howard, founder of Brevan Howard, added: “The long-term partnership with Lunate reflects our deep and ongoing commitment to the region and we look forward to building on this foundation over time.”

Domiciled in ADGM, a growing hub for regional and international asset management firms, the partnership will support the Emirate’s ambition to become one of the world’s leading financial centers and create opportunities for top-tier talent.