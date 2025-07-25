ADNIC to provide life insurance to Emiratis up to the age of 95

Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company (ADNIC) has launched a specialised life insurance offering for eligible UAE nationals through a strategic partnership with the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program (SZHP).

The initiative will provide life insurance coverage up to the age of 95, substantially extending beyond the market norm of 70 years old. This enables Emiratis, aged up to 70, to still qualify for housing loans with a maximum tenure of 25 years, significantly enhancing financial inclusion for older borrowers.

ADNIC expands life insurance terms

The housing loans under the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program are administered through leading local banks that have been associated with programme since its inception.

Charalampos Mylonas, Chief Executive Officer of ADNIC, commented: “As an insurer working at the very heart of the community, we understand why life insurance is so important as it guarantees families a measure of protection against the adverse financial consequences.

“As such, we’re proud to work alongside the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program (SZHP) to give individuals a greater sense of economic security and peace of mind. At ADNIC, our commitment remains to make insurance truly about people by protecting their income, assets, health, and lives.”

While the scheme is already active through the participating banks, the signing ceremony marked its official public announcement.