Al Ansari Exchange launches new digital prepaid cards via UAE mobile app

Al Ansari Exchange, the UAE’s largest remittance and foreign exchange company and a subsidiary of Al Ansari Financial Services PJSC, has announced the digital issuance of its prepaid cards through its mobile application.

The company now offers instant digital versions of its TravelCard and FlexiblePay cards to customers.

The initiative supports financial inclusion and aligns with the UAE’s vision of creating a cashless economy.

Al Ansari Exchange digital card launch

UAE residents can now obtain the cards instantly through the Al Ansari Exchange app without visiting physical branches.

The digital cards become available within seconds of application approval. Customers receive a 16-digit Visa co-branded digital card that can be used immediately for payments.

The cards integrate with digital wallets including Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, and Google Pay for contactless payments.

The TravelCard targets travellers and provides exchange rates, multi-currency support, and worldwide acceptance for international trips.

The FlexiblePay card serves as a payment solution for daily expenses and includes reload options, online shopping capabilities, and wallet integration. Both cards feature security measures for transaction protection.

“We are thrilled to introduce the digital issuance of our TravelCard and FlexiblePay cards. This innovation reflects our commitment to providing cutting-edge financial solutions that are both convenient and secure. By leveraging digital technology, we aim to enhance the overall customer experience and meet the evolving needs of our clients. Our goal is to empower individuals from all walks of life, fostering financial inclusion and enabling them to embrace the advantages of a cashless society, in line with the UAE’s vision for a digital economy and its position as a global financial hub,” Ali Al Najjar, COO of Al Ansari Exchange said.

Al Ansari Exchange operates as a technology-led financial services provider that handles remittances and currency exchange through digital solutions.

The company maintains the UAE’s largest network and operates a growing app-based user base. Dun & Bradstreet has rated the company 5A1 for financial strength.