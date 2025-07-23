Asia’s largest institutional fund platform Gordian Capital plans move to Dubai

Gordian Capital, Asia’s first and largest institutional cross-border fund platform and fund solutions provider, which was acquired by the Luxembourg-based IQ-EQ on Wednesday, plans to expand and set up operations in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) .

The move, which is expected to significantly enhance its Middle East operations, is subject to approval from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA).

Gordian Capital is Asia’s only fully-licensed institutional fund platform operating in Singapore, Hong Kong, and Tokyo, the continent’s three key financial centres. It is fully licensed and regulated with MAS in Singapore, SEC in the USA, SFC in Hong Kong, FSA in Japan, and ASIC in Australia. The group is also required to meet guidelines and registration requirements with SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India), CSRC (China Securities Regulatory Commission) and CBI (Central Bank of Ireland) as both an investor and investment manager.

As a key regulated infrastructure provider, the company is already part of the ecosystem of prime brokers, executing brokers, fund administrators, legal, tax and audit firms with operations in Asia and, subject to regulatory approval, expects to also become a key market provider in, and help expand the DIFC ecosystem.

The firm has launched over 115 funds across both private and public strategies, including private equity, real estate, venture capital, private credit, infrastructure, trade finance, and multiple hedge fund strategies, as well as long-only and absolute return strategies. It works with some of the world’s largest general partners and asset managers, supporting them as they both invest and expand into Asia. Almost 96 per cent of its US$17 billion assets under management are from institutional investors.

Mark Voumard, Founder of the group and CEO of Gordian Capital Singapore, commented: “The DIFC has seen and continues to experience strong growth in the number of managers across alternatives and traditional strategies, who have established an operation.

“Going cross-border can have its challenges, primarily in terms of speed to market, as well as meeting rigorous initial and ongoing operational and regulatory standards. This is where, provided we obtain regulatory approval, with the group’s history of success and growth in Asia over the last 20 years, we plan to provide a highly regulated market entry pathway and infrastructure for institutional quality GPs and managers seeking to establish a regulated presence in DIFC.

“We have been given a warm welcome by the pro-business, market-friendly, and highly professional team at DIFC and, subject to receiving regulatory approval, expect to work closely with them to help develop DIFC even further as an asset management centre.”

Gordian’s planned Fund Platform offering in DIFC, subject to approval by the DFSA, would leverage the company’s expertise as the manager for experienced investment professionals, who require an institutional level regulated, physical and operational fund infrastructure.

Salmaan Jaffery, Chief Business Development Officer at DIFC Authority, added: “We are pleased that Gordian Capital has announced its intention to establish a presence in Dubai International Financial Centre. Their decision reflects the strength of DIFC as the region’s leading financial hub with unparalleled depth in asset management, attracting new firms and business models that access the fast-growing markets of the Middle East, Africa and South Asia.”

Gordian Capital joins IQ-EQ, rebrands by 2026

Meanwhile, IQ-EQ has received regulatory approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (SFC) and is expected to close its acquisition of Gordion shortly, subject to customary closing conditions.

CEO and co-founder Voumard will continue to lead the business and will join IQ-EQ’s Asia senior leadership team, ensuring continuity of the day-to-day delivery of services. The business will go to market as Gordian Capital, part of IQ-EQ, until the second quarter of 2026, after which the business will rebrand as IQ-EQ.

Mark Pesco, Group Chief Executive Officer at IQ-EQ, commented: “This acquisition represents a significant milestone in IQ-EQ’s growth strategy, further solidifying our strong market position in the Asia Pacific region.

“Asia has long been a key region for IQ-EQ, and the addition of Gordian Capital, alongside our recent acquisition of AMAL Group, underscores our commitment to expanding our presence and capabilities in this dynamic market. The combined expertise and reach of our expert teams will enable us to offer unparalleled services and support, fostering growth and innovation across the region.”

Established in 2004 by capital markets professionals and alternatives industry veterans in Asia, Gordian Capital initially launched its first operating subsidiary in Singapore in 2005.