Bitget launches BGUSD to bridge traditional finance and crypto

Bitget , a globally leading cryptocurrency exchange with major operations in the UAE, announced the launch of BGUSD, a yield-bearing stable asset certificate designed to enhance capital efficiency and provide passive income opportunities for users worldwide.

The new digital asset product is fully integrated into the platform’s trading and wealth management infrastructure, offering a multifaceted utility layer backed by real-world assets, the company said.

BGUSD is redeemable for USDC at a 1:1 ratio and can be subscribed using USDC or USDT.

Holding BGUSD provides users with an annualized yield starting at 4 percent, credited daily to their spot accounts based on their minimum daily balance, the company said.

For the first 30 days following launch, a promotional annual percentage yield (APY) of 5 percent will apply, it added.

The new digital asset product derives its yield from a diversified basket of tier 1 tokenized real-world assets, including high-grade money market funds and tokenized US Treasury products.

This disciplined yield structure is supported by a diversified asset allocation, institutional-grade infrastructure, and partnerships with multiple leading tokenization service providers, Bitget said.

“At Bitget, our mission has always been to prioritise our users’ needs — whether they come from the crypto-native community, institutional circles, or traditional finance,” said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget.

“With BGUSD, we are delivering a solution that bridges the best of both worlds – the transparency and innovation of crypto with the stability and yield opportunities traditionally found in real-world assets,” she said.

Chen said this launch is another step in empowering the exchange’s global users to achieve smarter, more resilient portfolio growth.

The company said the structuring positions BGUSD as a secure, yield-generating alternative within the platform, minimizing exposure to crypto market volatility, while maintaining full liquidity through redemption options.

Users can opt for instant redemptions, fulfilled from Bitget’s reserve pool, or standard redemptions with settlement within three business days, it said.

Subscription and redemption fees are fixed at 0.1 percent.