Botim, Mbank launch UAE’s first fintech-integrated Jaywan card scheme

Astra Tech’s Botim has joined forces with digital bank Mbank to introduce the UAE’s first fintech-integrated Jaywan card scheme, marking a significant development for the nation’s digital economy.

The partnership was unveiled during a signing ceremony at the Dubai Fintech Summit, attended by Dr. Tariq Bin Hendi, CEO and Board Member of Astra Tech & Botim, and Mohammed Wassim Khayata, CEO of Mbank.

The collaboration establishes Botim, powered by PayBy, as the UAE’s first fintech platform to enable Jaywan card issuance.

This initiative aligns with the central bank’s national payment objectives and supports the country’s vision of a cashless society.

Botim users will gain access to a secure, convenient and fully digital payment solution that facilitates seamless cashless transactions across the Emirates.

“The launch of the Jaywan scheme via Botim represents a strategic commitment to enhancing the accessibility and infrastructure of financial services in the UAE. By integrating this national payment solution into our platform, we are empowering users with greater financial autonomy and contributing to the UAE’s digital transformation goals,” Dr. Tariq Bin Hendi said.

“Our partnership with Botim to introduce the Jaywan card scheme is a testament to our shared vision of driving financial innovation and inclusion in the UAE. This initiative underscores our commitment to providing cutting-edge digital banking solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers,” Mohammed Wassim Khayata, CEO of Mbank added.

The Jaywan scheme, developed under the Central Bank of the UAE’s supervision and powered by Network International, serves as the nation’s first domestic payment card system.

It aims to enhance financial sovereignty, reduce dependence on international schemes, and support the increasing demand for localised, interoperable payment solutions.

Verified users will be able to apply for and activate their Jaywan prepaid card directly within the app, eliminating the need for traditional bank accounts and extending secure digital payments to a wider audience.

This development builds on Botim’s expanding fintech ecosystem, which includes multi-currency prepaid cards, real-time global remittances, micro-lending, and in-chat financial services.

The integration of the Jaywan scheme strengthens Botim’s position as a comprehensive digital lifestyle platform, reshaping the fintech landscape in the MENA region.