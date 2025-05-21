Deutsche Bank expands in UAE with Abu Dhabi Global Market licence

Deutsche Bank has announced that it has received a financial services permission from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), enabling the bank to conduct key regulated activities within the international financial centre.

The licence permits Deutsche Bank to engage in the following Regulated Activities under the Financial Services and Markets Regulations 2015:

Arranging deals in investments

Arranging credit

Advising on investments or credit

This milestone reflects Deutsche Bank’s commitment to deepening its presence in the UAE and bringing the bank closer to its clients.

Deutsche Bank expands in UAE with Abu Dhabi Global Market base

It also supports the bank’s global Hausbank strategy, which is focused on being a long-term, trusted partner to clients by staying close to them and delivering integrated financial solutions tailored to their evolving priorities, across markets, geographies, and sectors.

To support its business growth, Jean-Pierre Habis has been appointed as a Senior Manager for the new ADGM branch, overseeing key aspects of the bank’s regulated business activities and supporting the provision of tailored financial solutions to clients.

The ADGM licence supports Deutsche Bank’s ambition to connect global capital with regional opportunities and to play an active role in the region’s economic transformation, aligned with national initiatives such as “We the UAE 2031” and the “Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030.”

Deutsche Bank has been present in the UAE for more than 25 years. The bank first established a representative office in Abu Dhabi in 1999 and has since expanded its footprint to encompass four legal entities across the country, one of which is the newly licensed ADGM entity.

Today, the bank serves clients across investment banking, corporate banking and wealth management, offering solutions that combine best-in-class global capabilities with local insight.

Jamal Al Kishi, Chief Executive Officer for Middle East and Africa, said: “Receiving this licence is an important step in our strategy to better meet the evolving needs of our clients in the UAE and across the region.

“It improves our ability to deliver on our Hausbank promise — to serve as a trusted partner to clients wherever they operate.”

Esra Turk, Head of CEEMEA Institutional Client Group and Chair of Investment Bank MEA, said: “ADGM is fast becoming a hub for international finance in the region. Our expanded presence here reflects the growing importance of Abu Dhabi in our global network and reinforces our commitment to providing clients with closer access to expertise and solutions while increasing the intensity of our coverage.”