du Pay launches ‘Salary in the Digital Wallet’ feature to boost financial inclusion in UAE

du Pay has launched the “Salary in the Digital Wallet” (SITW) feature, allowing employees across the UAE to receive their salaries directly into their du Pay wallets.

The service provides customers with a unique IBAN upon registration, enabling direct salary transfers into digital wallets. Funds are instantly accessible through the du Pay mobile app or physical du Pay card, designed for cashless transactions.

The new feature is aimed at addressing a gap for a large segment of the UAE’s workforce earning less than AED 5,000 per month, many of whom have limited or no access to traditional banking services.

By offering zero-balance accounts, du Pay said the service eliminates reliance on cash and expands access to secure, digital transactions.

Customers using du Pay wallets can also carry out international money transfers, bill payments, telco recharges, card payments and order a debit card.

du Pay said it plans to expand its product portfolio further, including digitised salary disbursement solutions for employers. The company said the initiative aligns with the UAE’s national vision to enhance financial inclusivity and strengthen digital innovation.