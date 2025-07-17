Dubai expands financial literacy drive to 75,000 students with young investor program

Dubai is educating students in the importance of financial literacy and monetary principles such as budgeting and saving.

In a major step towards creating a financially savvy generation, the Knowledge Fund Establishment (KFE), in collaboration with National Bonds Corporation (NBC), has launched a new phase of the Young Investor Program—an initiative aimed at enhancing financial literacy among school students in Dubai.

The latest rollout will reach more than 75,000 students across 50 private schools, marking a significant expansion of the pioneering programme.

Young investors in Dubai

The initiative, the first of its kind in the region, introduces young learners to core financial principles such as saving, budgeting, and long-term planning through interactive and engaging content tailored to school curricula.

Aligned with the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai to build a knowledge-based economy, the Young Investor Program supports both Dubai’s Education Strategy 2033 and the Dubai Social Agenda 33.

The initiative reflects the city’s broader ambition to become a global hub for education, innovation, and sustainable development.

Abdulla Mohammed Al Awar, CEO of the Knowledge Fund Establishment, said: “The Young Investor Program reflects our strategic focus on advancing quality education and supporting initiatives that equip students with essential life skills, particularly in financial literacy.

“We believe that investing in our children’s education is an investment in Dubai’s future, and we take pride in the leading role KFE plays in fostering innovative partnerships between the public and private sectors to realise this vision.”

Mohammed Qasim Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of National Bonds Corporation, said: “We are proud of our partnership with KFE in implementing this unique programme, which reflects our commitment to building a financially aware generation capable of making informed decisions.

“Early financial education is fundamental to creating a stable and prosperous economy over time. Given the rapid pace of technological advancement in students’ lives, we believe it is essential to equip them with the financial skills they need both during their education and in their future careers, so they are well prepared for a world that requires awareness, adaptability and smart decision-making.”

With this expansion, KFE continues to lead efforts in integrating financial literacy into education, reinforcing the UAE’s commitment to nurturing future-ready talent and supporting long-term economic stability through youth empowerment.