Dubai Finance Department, GDFRA sign MOU to support ‘Cashless Dubai’ strategy

Dubai’s General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA Dubai) and the Dubai Finance Department have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to accelerate the emirate’s “Cashless Dubai” strategy by expanding digital payment channels and enabling secure financial transactions.

The strategy, launched in October 2024 by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, targets 90 per cent of all financial transactions in both government and private sectors to be carried out digitally and full digital enablement at 100 per cent across the emirate by the end of 2026.

Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh, Director General of Dubai Finance Department, said the MoU with GDRFA Dubai is “a model of institutional integration between government entities in pursuit of the vision of our wise leadership.”

He added: “We are moving forward with strengthening the adoption of non-cash payments in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), by contributing to the creation of an advanced and secure payment environment across both public and private sectors—an environment that supports the national economy and meets the needs of individuals and businesses.”

Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA Dubai, said: “We regard this partnership with the Department of Finance as a strategic step that reflects our commitment to the ‘Human First’ approach, by providing smart, secure financial services that simplify people’s lives and support their aspirations. Enhancing the digital payment ecosystem is not merely about technological development; it is an investment in the future of Dubai as a globally leading city in innovation and digital readiness.”

Amina Mohammed Lootah, Director of Digital Payment Systems Regulation, said: “High-level cooperation between Dubai government entities under the umbrella of the Cashless Dubai strategy will contribute to boosting economic growth by adding no less than AED 8 billion annually to the emirate’s economy, through the development of a wide range of innovative fintech services and by accelerating the growth of the fintech sector in Dubai.”

The agreement focuses on developing digital infrastructure, adopting financial technologies, and knowledge exchange between the two entities, while also launching awareness campaigns to build public trust in digital solutions.