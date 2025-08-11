Dubai free zone DMCC attracts 1,100 new companies in H1 2025 as tech and trade ecosystems surge

Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) welcomed more than 1,100 new companies in the first half of 2025, bringing its total membership to nearly 26,000.

The growth reinforces DMCC’s position as one of the world’s leading hubs for trade, technology, and innovation, contributing around 15 per cent of Dubai’s annual FDI and 7 per cent of GDP.

The DMCC Crypto Centre surpassed 700 companies following a 38 per cent year-on-year increase, helping push the total number of tech firms in the district to more than 3,300.

Dubai Multi Commodities Centre growth

Key growth drivers included strong demand from China, Türkiye, and the UK, expanded licensing options, and deepening commercial ties across Asia.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “This continued growth reaffirms the enduring strength of our value proposition and Dubai’s appeal as a global business destination.

“In the face of rapid transformation brought by AI and other frontier technologies, we are intensifying our focus on high-growth sectors while expanding our ecosystems, service offering, and physical infrastructure to support the next wave of innovation-led investment.

“From advanced technology to established commodities, DMCC remains the business district of choice for ambitious enterprises looking to scale with confidence.”

DMCC introduces Special Purpose Vehicle and Holding Company licenses in Dubai

Techs in the city

DMCC’s technology ecosystem saw significant momentum:

Crypto Centre: More than 700 companies, including Bitcoin.com and Animoca Brands opening first regional offices

Now more than 140 companies. AI Centre: Expanded to more than 110 companies since its launch in September 2024

Together, these centres host almost 1,000 firms, cementing DMCC’s position as a global Web3 and emerging tech hub.

To meet rising demand, DMCC has started construction on Crypto Tower in Jumeirah Lakes Towers — a 17-storey landmark with blockchain incubators, an AI innovation floor, and gold vault facilities.

Commodities and new Sectors

DMCC marked major milestones in commodities:

UAE surpassed one billion carats of diamonds traded in five years

Record coffee price of $10,020 per kilo at the inaugural DMCC Specialty Coffee Auction

Strategic partnership with AQUA-INDEX to launch the first water-backed digital asset, paving the way for the DMCC Water Centre

International growth and licensing innovation at DMCC

Company registrations from the UK rose 23 per cent year-on-year to nearly 2,200, Türkiye grew 22 per cent to around 700, and Chinese companies increased almost 10 per cent to just under 1,000.

New Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) and Holding Company licences have proven attractive to multinationals and family offices.

Real estate and lifestyle growth

Construction continued at pace in Uptown Dubai and JLT, including two new Grade A commercial towers, Mercer House luxury residences, and W Residences by Marriott International.

New dining concepts, such as Uptown Social and Sur.Dubai, further enhance the district’s lifestyle offering.

Future growth

Building on a strong 2024, DMCC enters the second half of 2025 with a clear focus on scaling advanced technology sectors, driving sustainable trade, and deepening its role as a gateway for global business.