Dubai Future District Fund reports $1.65bn boost, support for 190 startups

Dubai Future District Fund (DFDF), has unveiled a dynamic performance update for 2024 at its Annual General Meeting, highlighting more than $1.65bn in capital commitments and strategic support for more than 190 portfolio companies .

The announcement cements DFDF’s position as a key driver of innovation, talent development, and venture capital growth aligned with the emirate’s Economic Agenda (D33).

Throughout 2024, dubbed the UAE’s Year of Sustainability, DFDF accelerated its mission to foster long-term value through responsible innovation and community-focused investment. The Fund’s impact extended beyond capital, playing a pivotal role in advancing public-private partnerships that align government priorities with startup-led solutions.

Dubai Future District Fund

Support for more than 190 startups and scale-ups in the city

Engagements with Land Department and Dubai Health to co-create innovation strategies

Pilots with Nestlé and AWS to drive tech adoption and operational excellence

Ongoing ecosystem partnerships through 12 Fund of Funds initiatives

Khalfan Belhoul, the DFDF Board of Directors Chairman and CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation said: “These achievements underscore the central role that the Dubai Future District Fund plays in driving the growth of Dubai’s digital economy – one that thrives on innovation and leverages the latest future technologies across key sectors.”

As 2025 is officially designated by the UAE as the Year of the Community, DFDF is setting its sights on deepening collaboration across the innovation landscape—from startup founders and global investors to government bodies and regulators.

Arif Amiri, DFDF Board Member and CEO of DIFC Authority, said: “Innovation thrives not in isolation, but within inclusive, connected communities. As the Fund continues to position Dubai as a global pioneer for innovation, we are more committed than ever to cultivating collaboration with partners globally who are also committed to driving future economic growth.”

For 2025, DFDF’s strategic focus will include:

Expanding capital deployment to funds and startups that drive economic resilience in the emirate

Strengthening ecosystem platforms that connect founders, operators, investors, and policymakers

Scaling impact-driven innovation aligned with Dubai’s vision as a global hub for future economies

Nader Albastaki, Managing Director at DFDF said: “2024 marked a pivotal year for DFDF, where purpose met performance. We scaled our investments, aligned with Dubai’s strategies, and supported innovators driving meaningful change.

“As we enter 2025—the Year of the Community—we’re excited to focus on deeper collaboration, ecosystem resilience, and a shared vision of Dubai as a global capital of innovation and opportunity.”