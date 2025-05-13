Dubai International Financial Centre looks to train 1m people in sustainable finance

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) has launched the “1 Million Learners” initiative as part of the DIFC Sustainable Finance Catalyst.

The new initiative aims to equip one million individuals with knowledge in sustainability and sustainable finance by 2030. The announcement was made during the Dubai FinTech Summit, hosted by DIFC at Madinat Jumeirah.

The initiative reflects DIFC’s commitment to shaping a financial ecosystem that supports environmental and social responsibility.

Dubai FinTech Summit DIFC sustainability pledge

As economies increasingly integrate sustainability into their growth models, enhancing understanding of sustainable finance is essential to building inclusive, resilient and future-ready societies.

Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority, said: “DIFC is proud to be leading the way in advancing sustainability in the region. The ‘1 Million Learners’ initiative is a testament to our belief that real impact begins with education.

“By working closely with our valued partners, we are making sustainability knowledge more accessible and ensuring the region remains at the forefront of global sustainable transformation.”

The initiative is backed by a coalition of 28 founding partners, comprising leading organisations from across sectors that share a commitment to advancing sustainability knowledge.

These include:

AICPA & CIMA

C3

Candriam

Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership

Clean Energy Business Council

CFA Institute

DesignThinkers Group

Dubai Business Associates

Edinburgh Business School – Heriot-Watt University

Emirates NBD

Expo City Dubai

GIST Impact

Global Capacity Building Coalition

Global Climate Finance Centre

Global Ethical Finance Initiative

Global Shapers Dubai Hub

Institute of Management Accountants

International Finance Corporation

London Stock Exchange Group

Mastercard

Oxford & Cambridge Society of the UAE

Principles for Responsible Investment

S&P Global

Stashaway

United Nations Development Programme

World Green Economy Organisation

Visa

In collaboration with its partners, DIFC aims to redefine how sustainability education is delivered at scale, equipping a new generation of professionals with the knowledge to drive meaningful change.

To ensure the programme delivers measurable outcomes, DIFC has appointed GIST Impact as its impact partner.

GIST’s science-based methodologies are aligned with leading global frameworks, including the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), and the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD).

The partnership will support DIFC in evaluating the initiative’s impact and communicating its progress effectively.

GIST Impact’s expertise in translating social outcomes such as improved access to education, equity and livelihoods into measurable insights will help ensure the 1 Million Learners initiative achieves scale while delivering meaningful benefits for communities, particularly in underserved regions.