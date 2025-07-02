Dubai taxis now accept American Express payments

American Express Middle East (AEME) has announced that more than 13,000 taxis in Dubai operated by franchised companies licensed by Dubai RTA now accept American Express payments.

The taxi companies included in the agreement are National Taxi, Arabia Taxi, Kabi Taxi, Dubai Taxi Corporation, and Metro Taxi.

All five companies are licensed by the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

Dubai Taxi network introduces American Express card payments

“Our agreement with franchise companies licensed by Dubai RTA is a major step in our commitment to increasing the number of places that accept American Express in the UAE. It will also enable those taxi companies to attract new American Express Card Members from the UAE and around the world, while providing Card Members with even greater payment choice and convenience when travelling by taxi,” Graziela Martins, AEME’s Country Head UAE and Vice President Merchant Business MENA said.

The agreement provides payment choice and convenience for local and international American Express Card Members.

It increases the number of locations accepting American Express in the UAE, reflecting American Express’ commitment to broadening acceptance options for card members.

American Express has tripled the number of accepting merchants since 2017, with more than 89 million locations worldwide accepting the payment method.

“The Roads and Transport Authority welcomes initiatives that expand payment options in taxis, contributing to a more positive customer experience. Through this agreement, the users of taxi’s can now pay with their American Express cards. It is an important milestone to meet the growing demand among the public including residents and businesses, as well as visitors and tourists,” Khaled Al Awadhi, Director of Transportation Systems at RTA’s Public Transport Agency added.