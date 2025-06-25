Dubai residents can now instantly check credit scores online

Dubai residents can now check their credit reports and scores directly through the DubaiNow app , thanks to a new integration with the Etihad Credit Bureau.

The collaboration between Etihad Credit Bureau (ECB) and DubaiNow, the UAE’s leading unified government services app, allows users to access their personal Credit Report and Credit Score in real time with a single click—simplifying financial planning and enhancing digital accessibility.

DubaiNow offers more than 300 integrated services from both government and private sector entities. With the new feature, users can log in to the app and instantly view their credit insights—supporting informed financial decisions and streamlining access to key personal data.

Check your Dubai credit score

Marwan Ahmad Lutfi, Director General of Etihad Credit Bureau, said: “Etihad Credit Bureau is committed to advancing the UAE’s digital transformation agenda by fostering integration across local government platforms.

“This collaboration with DubaiNow exemplifies our mission to simplify access to vital credit information while enhancing user experience.

“By leveraging advanced technology and seamless application programming interfaces (APIs), we’ve made it easier than ever to stay informed about your credit health through the digital channels individuals use most.

The initiative aligns with the UAE’s “We the UAE 2031” vision, which aims to build a pioneering digital society.

Matar Al Hemeiri, Chief Executive, Digital Dubai Government Establishment, said: “We are pleased to announce the joining of Etihad Credit Bureau to the ‘Dubai Now’ application, enabling users to easily and quickly access their credit information anytime.

“This step embodies Etihad Credit Bureau’s leading position and reflects its commitment to advancing the digitalization of life in the United Arab Emirates, thereby facilitating people’s lives and supporting the foundations of the digital economy.”

This is not the first time Etihad Credit Bureau has joined forces with a digital platform. The bureau’s previous integration with TAMM Abu Dhabi proved successful, and this new partnership with DubaiNow underscores ECB’s continued commitment to broadening access and efficiency across the Emirates.

Benefits of the integration include: