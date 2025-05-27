Dubai’s Invictus acquires majority stake in Angolan fertiliser company

Dubai-headquartered Invictus Investment Company is strengthening its position in Africa and making its third major acquisition in the continent when it signed an agreement to acquire a 65 per cent stake in Angata, a leading fertiliser blending company in Lobito, Angola.

In the recent past, Invictus purchased Merec Industries, Mozambique’s largest flour milling company, and a 60 per cent stake in Graderco, a Moroccan agro-trading company.

The acquisition, being made through Mauritius-based Dagro Chemical Limited, is subject to regulatory approvals and transaction closing mechanisms. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Angata specialises in customised fertiliser blending and tailors its products to the specific soil and crop requirements of farmers across different regions of the country. It has a production capacity of 100,000 metric tonnes per annum, with plans to increase capacity by the end of 2025.

Its product range addresses critical crop nutrition needs, including urea, phosphates like diammonium phosphate (DAP), potassium, trace elements and boron. In addition to its core fertiliser business, Angata also imports and resells pesticides and other essential products for productive farming.

Invictus strengthens African presence

The acquisition opens a new area of business for Invictus Investment and marks a strategic entry point into the agricultural and agro-input industry in Angola, a key market in Africa with significant growth potential.

Amir Daoud Abdellatif, CEO of Invictus Investment, commented: “Our acquisition of Angata marks another major milestone in our continued expansion in Africa following our earlier transactions in Mozambique and Morocco.

“It also signals a strategic shift. It broadens our capabilities beyond trading into the agro-input segment where we can directly support farmers and strengthen the ecosystems that feed regional and global supply chains. Angata’s fertiliser blending expertise addresses a critical gap in farm productivity and gives us a direct connection to farmers. We see it as a strategic base for us to source and process more commodities in Angola and cater to both local consumption and export markets.”

Angata’s strategic location also provides an attractive opportunity. The Lobito corridor links Angola to the Atlantic coast, and the city has rail connections extending into the mineral-rich regions of the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company can become a strategic hub to serve farmers in surrounding markets.

Christian Louvet, Director General, Angata, added: “We are pleased to be working with Invictus Investment and view this partnership as a catalyst for long-term growth. Invictus Investment brings the reach and operational capabilities needed to scale the business and broaden our impact in the region.

“The focus now is on expanding what we do well, helping farmers grow their productivity and playing a stronger role in Angola’s agricultural economy.”

Invictus Investment, established in March 2022 as a leading holding entity primarily focusing on agro-food commodities, remains committed to furthering its long-term growth strategy through strategic investments in key African markets. It will continue to acquire majority stakes in leading ventures as it works towards its goal of becoming a fully integrated agro-food enterprise.