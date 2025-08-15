Emirates Islamic to power Kimera Group’s UAE finances with digital-first banking solutions

Emirates Islamic , one of the UAE’s leading Islamic financial institutions, has been appointed as the lead cash management service provider for all UAE financial operations of the Kimera Group.

Under the agreement, Emirates Islamic will deliver a comprehensive range of innovative digital and operational banking solutions, including:

Access to its digital platforms businessONLINE and smartTRADE

Smart Cash Deposit Machines (SCDM)

Cheque Scanning ICCS

Remote Cheque Printing

The bank will also facilitate Payroll (Non-WPS) services and provide Corporate Credit Cards tailored to Kimera Group’s needs.

Emirates Islamic in the UAE

Mohammad Kamran Wajid, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Emirates Islamic, said: “We are pleased to partner with Kimera Group to deliver digital banking solutions to meet their advanced financial needs.

“With a focus on innovation, operational excellence, and client-centric solutions, we continue to strengthen our position as a trusted partner to corporate clients, further reinforcing our position as a key player in the UAE’s banking sector.”

He added that the bank remains committed to digitally-first banking solutions that unlock efficiency, convenience, and agility, supporting clients through their digital transformation journeys.

Tariq Al Ghussein, CEO, Kimera Group said: “Partnering with Emirates Islamic is a strategic move in advancing Kimera Group’s financial operations with state-of-the-art digital banking solutions. Their expertise and innovative platforms will enable us to enhance operational efficiency, optimise transaction management, and drive greater financial agility.

“This collaboration reflects our commitment to integrating best-in-class financial solutions that support our growth

The collaboration reinforces Emirates Islamic’s role as a key player in the UAE’s corporate banking sector, providing Sharia-compliant, technology-driven solutions to support business growth and operational excellence.