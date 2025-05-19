Emirates NBD launches new credit card with Majid Al Futtaim offering 8% rewards

Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey region, has partnered with retail giant Majid Al Futtaim and Visa to launch a new credit card offering up to 8 per cent rewards on purchases, the companies said on Monday.

The Emirates NBD SHARE Visa Credit Card will allow customers to earn points on purchases at more than 5,000 stores, including Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Malls and Carrefour supermarkets, as well as on spending outside the Majid Al Futtaim network.

“We are proud to introduce the Emirates NBD SHARE Visa Credit Card as part of our strategic partnership with Majid Al Futtaim and the much-loved SHARE rewards programme,” said Marwan Hadi, Group Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates NBD.

The card is an extension of Majid Al Futtaim’s SHARE Rewards programme, which has over 4.6 million members, according to the companies. Cardholders will earn additional points when spending at entertainment venues such as VOX Cinemas, Magic Planet and Ski Dubai.

Customers can redeem their rewards using the SHAREPay feature or by converting points into digital gift cards through the SHARE app. The card will be available in three variants – Platinum, Signature and Infinite – each offering different benefits based on spending habits.

Additional perks include access to airport lounges, concierge services, complimentary valet parking and access to golf courses, the companies said.

“With the launch of the Emirates NBD SHARE Visa Credit Card, we are enriching and rewarding customers at every turn as they make the most of everything Majid Al Futtaim has to offer,” said Darren Taylor, Senior Vice President of SHARE Rewards & Customer Solutions at Majid Al Futtaim.

The new credit card enters a competitive consumer market in the UAE, where banks and retailers increasingly collaborate on loyalty programmes to attract and retain customers.