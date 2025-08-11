Emirates NBD’s zero-fee trading hits $1.4bn in first year

Emirates NBD is celebrating one year since the launch of its zero-transaction-fee trading initiative for UAE-listed equities on its award-winning ENBD X digital wealth platform — a move that has boosted market participation and broadened access to local investments.

Since its debut on 26 August 2024, the initiative has delivered impressive results:

More than 300,000 commission-free trades executed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), and Nasdaq Dubai

AED5bn ($1.36bn) in total trade volume

Access to more than 150 UAE-listed equities via the ENBD X app

Emirates NBD trading

The zero-fee model has attracted a growing base of first-time investors, young professionals, and everyday savers, helping democratise wealth creation and align with the UAE’s ‘We the UAE 2031’ strategy to deepen capital market development and enhance financial inclusion.

ENBD X integrates banking, investment, and advisory services into one seamless digital experience, offering real-time trading, instant onboarding, and customisable price alerts for timely market decisions.

Marwan Hadi, Group Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates NBD, said: “We are pleased to see an outstanding response to the zero-transaction-fee trading initiative that we launched on our digital wealth platforms, accessible via ENBD X.

“One year on, our customers have embraced purposeful investment by investing in local equities. As a leading national bank, we are proud to transform how people invest, by providing an inclusive, accessible, transparent and affordable platform, while also supporting local businesses.

“This has contributed profoundly to the long-term growth of the UAE economy in line with the vision of our wise leadership.”

The initiative follows Emirates NBD’s earlier launch of fractional bonds on ENBD X, underscoring the bank’s commitment to innovation and broadening access to financial markets.

By removing barriers to entry, Emirates NBD is positioning ENBD X as a gateway to the UAE’s financial future, driving both personal wealth creation and national economic growth.