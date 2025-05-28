GFH Capital, Al Tijaria announce logistics partnership focused across GCC region

GFH Capital (GFHC), the Saudi-based subsidiary of Bahrain’s GFH Financial, announced a partnership with Kuwait-based Commercial Real Estate Company K.P.S.C. (Al Tijaria) for technical advisory for one of the former’s logistics funds.

Under the agreement, Al Tijaria will act as a technical advisor for one of GFHC’s logistics funds, besides helping the Bahrain-based Group’s growing investments and exposures in the warehousing and logistics sector across Saudi Arabia and the wider Gulf region.

GFH Capital is delighted to work with Al-Tijaria as an experienced real estate company on this opportunity and is confident that this partnership will lead to developing a successful logistics platform regionally, the company said in a media release.

Razi Al Murbati, CEO of GFH Capital, said the partnership reflects the growing importance of logistics as a key driver of economic development in KSA and the wider Gulf and the strong opportunities this expansion is creating.

“This partnership aligns with our strategy to offer high-growth investments that deliver sustainable returns while also supporting regional development goals,” he said.

Abdulmutaleb Marafie, CEO of Al Tijaria, said the partnership with GFH Capital provides the company with unique access to the region’s rapidly expanding logistics market.

“Together, we aim to develop state-of-the-art infrastructure and create value for the investors,” he said.

The companies said the collaboration reaffirms their commitments to advancing logistics infrastructure, foster innovation, and support the region’s economic diversification goals.

GFH Financial Group has significantly expanded its investments in the logistics sector, with an estimated exposure of approximately $2 billion diversified across various logistics facilities, including cold storage, last-mile delivery hubs, and fulfilment centres.