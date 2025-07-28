Investcorp Capital appoints Sana Khater as Chief Executive Officer

Abu Dhabi-headquartered Investcorp Capital, an alternative investment company in private markets, has announced Sana Khater as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Khater’s appointment will take effect on 1 September. She succeeds Mohamed Aamer, who has served as Interim CEO since March 2025. Aamer will continue to lead the company and ensure a smooth leadership transition process.

Investcorp Capital names new CEO

Khater brings over 35 years of financial and strategic leadership experience with top management positions across both listed and private companies, including Aldar, Waha Capital, NBK Capital, and National Bank of Kuwait. She brings deep understanding of a complementary set of industries, including private equity, real estate, asset management, and financial services.

As Investcorp’s CEO, Khater will be able to leverage her proven ability to drive shareholder value and deliver operational excellence across both public and private institutions in helping the company capitalise on global investment opportunities and advance its alternative investments-focused strategy.

Mohammed Alardhi, Chairman of Investcorp Capital, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Sana as the new CEO of Investcorp Capital. Her exceptional leadership experience and deep expertise in financial services positions her well to steer ICAP through its next chapter.

“Abu Dhabi continues to strengthen its position as a global hub for investment firms, and I am confident that Sana will harness this momentum, as she leads the business with distinction and ambition. I look forward to working with Sana to drive shareholder value and grow the company.”

Khater said: “I am honoured and excited to join Investcorp Capital at such a pivotal time in its growth journey. The company is truly unique. With its differentiated investment platform and offering, it is well-positioned to create value through its exposure to the global alternatives space backed by over 42 years of Investcorp’s track record.

“I look forward to working with the Board, the Investcorp team, and all our stakeholders to build on the company’s momentum and drive sustainable, long-term performance and value for shareholders.”

Investcorp Capital was founded by Investcorp Group, a leading independent manager of alternative investments, with US$59.7 billion in assets under management (including assets managed by third parties). The company is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).