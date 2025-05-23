JP Morgan-backed ISG partners with Bank of Baroda to launch UAE’s Jaywan Cards

The JP Morgan-backed fintech venture, In-Solutions Global (ISG), has partnered with Bank of Baroda UAE to launch Jaywan Cards in the Emirates .

The introduction of Jaywan Cards will help the Indian bank unit to significantly enhance merchant acceptance by offering lower costs and fees, improved transaction controls, and a fully digitised environment for payments and reporting.

The collaboration reinforces ISG’s commitment to enabling localised, secure, and cost-effective payment solutions for banks and consumers in the region.

Praveen Balusu, SVP – Product & Delivery at ISG, said by enabling end-to-end Jaywan card issuance, the firm is helping regional banks and financial institutions adopt a fully localised payment system that is both efficient and scalable.

“In future, Jaywan’s interoperability with RuPay also provides a seamless cross-border experience, making it a game-changer for businesses and consumers alike,” he said.

ISG said it has been a trusted partner for major banks across the UAE and Saudi Arabia, providing industry-leading settlement and reconciliation services.

“The company’s deep expertise in domestic payment processing ensures seamless Jaywan implementation, enabling banks like Bank of Baroda UAE to offer innovative and cost-efficient solutions to their customers,” it said.

The Jaywan Scheme operates under defined scheme guidelines, ensuring transactions comply with the highest security and regulatory standards.