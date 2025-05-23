JP Morgan-backed ISG partners with Bank of Baroda to launch UAE’s Jaywan Cards

The JP Morgan-backed fintech venture, In-Solutions Global (ISG), has partnered with Bank of Baroda UAE to launch Jaywan Cards in the Emirates.
The introduction of Jaywan Cards will help the Indian bank unit to significantly enhance merchant acceptance by offering lower costs and fees, improved transaction controls, and a fully digitised environment for payments and reporting.
The collaboration reinforces ISG’s commitment to enabling localised, secure, and cost-effective payment solutions for banks and consumers in the region.
Praveen Balusu, SVP – Product & Delivery at ISG, said by enabling end-to-end Jaywan card issuance, the firm is helping regional banks and financial institutions adopt a fully localised payment system that is both efficient and scalable.
“In future, Jaywan’s interoperability with RuPay also provides a seamless cross-border experience, making it a game-changer for businesses and consumers alike,” he said.
ISG said it has been a trusted partner for major banks across the UAE and Saudi Arabia, providing industry-leading settlement and reconciliation services.
“The company’s deep expertise in domestic payment processing ensures seamless Jaywan implementation, enabling banks like Bank of Baroda UAE to offer innovative and cost-efficient solutions to their customers,” it said.
The Jaywan Scheme operates under defined scheme guidelines, ensuring transactions comply with the highest security and regulatory standards.