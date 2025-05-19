Make it in the Emirates 2025: UAE industrial exports pass $53bn as sector creates jobs and boosts economy

The UAE industrial sector is witnessing remarkable growth with billions of dollars of investments and thousands of new jobs bring created.

Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, attended the opening of the fourth edition of “Make it in the Emirates”, taking place until May 22 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre under the theme “Advanced Industries. Accelerated.”

The fourth edition of Make it in the Emirates is drawing broad local and international participation, bringing together top decision-makers from both the public and private sectors, as well as entrepreneurs, investors, industrialists, experts, innovators, and financial institutions.

UAE investments

More than 700 companies are showcasing their innovative products at Make it in the Emirates 2025 as it is expected to welcome more than 30,000 visitors.

The event plays a pivotal role in empowering the industrial sector, accelerating technological transformation, and reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global hub for industry and investment.

It also contributes to the UAE’s comprehensive economic development in line with the goals of National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology.

Make it in the Emirates serves as a platform to facilitate knowledge and expertise exchange, foster partnerships, enhance self-sufficiency, localise supply chains, and strengthen industrial resilience.

It empowers Emirati talent in the industrial sector by introducing them to key opportunities in industry and advanced technology, while also supporting startups and driving the growth and competitiveness of the UAE industries, particularly through advanced technology, Industry 4.0 solutions, and AI applications.

In his opening address at the event, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, said: “The UAE has laid firm foundations for a robust industrial sector that contributes to economic diversification. This nation has proven its resilience and ability to adapt to change.

“Industry plays a vital role in creating added economic value, improving productivity, generating employment opportunities, building advanced and resilient infrastructure, developing an export-oriented production base, and boosting the GDP.

“Countries with a strong industrial foundation enjoy sustainable economic growth, ensure a prosperous and bright future, and contribute meaningfully to the advancement of societies.

“Investing in manufacturing is investing in an advanced economy. Every investment in this sector creates a multiplier effect by stimulating the growth of related sectors.

“Amid the shift toward advanced industries that rely heavily on cutting-edge technologies in production processes such as artificial intelligence, robotics, and advanced materials, the world is now witnessing the dawn of a new industrial era — one led by ideas, accelerated by technology, and shaped by agility and adaptability to evolving changes.

“Guided by the vision of our leadership, innovation, determination, and perseverance form the foundation of our progress, while flexibility, agility and productivity define our approach.

“We launched the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology to increase the sector’s contribution to GDP, support national products, enhance supply chains, and accelerate the adoption of Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies, and artificial intelligence.

“In the UAE, we don’t see AI as merely a tool or a new technology — we recognise it as a fully-fledged economic sector.

“Globally, AI revenues are expected to exceed $1.5tn by 2040. As witnessed during US President Donald Trump’s visit to the UAE last week, the first phase of the UAE-US AI data center was launched in Abu Dhabi and it is set to become the largest AI campus outside the United States.

“I take this opportunity to congratulate our leadership, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Advisor, and to all those involved in such strategic projects that strengthens the UAE’s position in AI and the new economy.

“To support this direction toward adopting advanced technology and AI, the MoIAT launched the Technology Transformation Program and the Industrial Technology Transformation Index, which have supported over 500 factories with financing facilities worth AED4.6bn ($1.25bn).

“We also focus on enabling future industries — including renewable energy technologies, Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), space, semiconductors, smart chips, AI data center components, energy storage batteries, autonomous equipment, and advanced construction materials.

“The UAE’s industrial sector has witnessed significant growth. In 2024, industrial exports reached AED197bn ($53.6bn) — a 68 per cent increase compared to 2021.

“We commend our colleagues across all ministries, particularly the Ministry of Economy, for expanding strategic trade through Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs), raising total foreign trade to over AED5tn ($1.4tn).

“Through the National In-Country Value (ICV) Programme, which supports the industrial sector by redirecting procurement to local products and services — local spending has reached a cumulative AED347bn ($94.5bn), and over 22,000 job opportunities have been created for Emiratis.

“In line with the leadership’s directives to strengthen bridges of cooperation, we also launched the Industrial Partnership for Sustainable Economic Development with Jordan, Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Qatar, and Türkiye.

“This collaboration has advanced regional supply chain integration through joint projects worth $5bn ($1.4bn) in sectors of mutual importance.

“In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Make it in the Emirates has been enhanced to support national industrial growth further.

“This year’s edition features several strategic initiatives, most notably, increasing the value of offtake opportunities from AED143bn ($39bn) to over AED168bn ($45.7bn) over the next ten years, an increase of AED25bn ($6.8bn) compared to last year, to localise over 4,800 products within the country.

The event will also witness the launch of the Emirates Growth Fund under Emirates Development Bank as an AED1bn ($272m) investment platform.

The fund aims to empower SME projects in strategic sectors including manufacturing, healthcare, food security, and advanced technology by providing long-term capital and the strategic support necessary for sustainable growth and effective expansion; offering competitive financing solutions exceeding AED40bn ($10.9bn) over five years from national banks, including:

Emirates Development Bank

First Abu Dhabi Bank

Mashreq Bank

Emirates NBD

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank

Wio Bank

The event also offers more than 1,200 job opportunities for Emiratis through the Industrialist Career Fair, in collaboration with the Nafis program and several national companies.

Furthermore, a special pavilion has been dedicated to Emirati crafts and heritage industries to support our industrial heritage and national culture in line with the “Year of Community”, featuring 216 artisans.

In addition, several major announcements are set to be made in the coming days.

Al Jaber said: “The UAE offers world-class infrastructure, a strategic location connecting East and West, flexible legislation, advanced cybersecurity, competitive energy costs, a high quality of life, skilled global talent, specialized industrial cities and top-ranked ports, airports, and logistics networks that enable our products and exports to reach more than three billion people.

“Most importantly, the UAE is known for its solid reputation for trust and credibility. We must harness these advantages and expand globally.

“We invite local and international investors to capitalise on UAE’s status as a preferred investment destination as well as the opportunities at Make it in the Emirates to form long-term, high-value partnerships.

“We also call on public and private sector entities to support local industry through the National ICV Programme – boosting competitiveness, improving productivity, and ensuring supply chain resilience.

“In line with our leadership’s directives to empower future generations, we encourage our youth to join the industrial sector through employment or entrepreneurship.

“The UAE offers everything you need to succeed and pioneer the industries of tomorrow. Every factory we build and every machine we operate is a new hope and a step forward in our nation’s journey, ensuring that the Made in the Emirates mark continues to stand as a symbol of quality, excellence and a shared source of national pride”.