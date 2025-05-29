MENA region records $46bn in M&A activity in Q1

The MENA region recorded M&A activity worth $46bn in Q1, according to the latest EY MENA M&A Insights report.

It represents an increase of 66 per cent, when compared to $27.6b in Q1 2024.

The MENA region witnessed 225 M&A deals in Q1 2025, up from the 172 deals recorded in Q1 2024, reflecting a 31 per cent increase in deal volume when compared year-on-year.

MENA M&A activity 2025

Cross-border deals were the primary driver of M&A activity in the MENA region, contributing 52 per cent of total deal volume with 117 deals and 81 per cent of total deal value at $37.3bn.

The first quarter of 2025 recorded the highest cross-border deal activity both in volume and value when compared to the same period in the past five years, as companies increasingly pursued growth and diversification beyond domestic markets.

Brad Watson, MENA EY-Parthenon Leader, said: “In 2024 we saw a steady flow of M&A deals and the MENA region continues to exhibit a robust influx of M&A transactions in 2025. This is supported by regulatory reforms, policy shifts, and a favourable macroeconomic outlook, including easing interest rates and improved investor sentiment.

“This growth is also reflected in the steady increase of domestic M&A activity, which contributed 48 per cent of total deal volume in Q1 2025.

“The rise in domestic M&A transactions aligns with the IMF projection that MENA GDP will grow by 3.6 per cent this year and is further supported by the strong global M&A momentum.

“Companies are realigning their strategies to better accommodate the need for diversification, digital transformation, and the integration of emerging technologies.”

In the MENA region, the UAE remained the top target country with 63 deals totalling $20.3bn in Q1 2025.

Kuwait ranked second in terms of deal proceeds, reaching $2.3bn, driven by two major transactions in the Diversified Industrial Products and Power and Utilities sectors.

During the first three months of 2025, Canada attracted the highest outbound deal value from MENA investors at $6.4bn, while the USA remained the preferred target destination in terms of deal volume.

Sovereign Wealth Funds (SWFs) like ADIA, PIF, and Mubadala, along with other government-related entities (GREs), remained key M&A drivers in Q1 2025, aligning with national economic strategies and diversification goals.

In the first quarter of 2025, M&A activity in the MENA region witnessed a 20 per cent increase in deal volume while deal value rose significantly reaching $8.7bn as compared to $1.69bn recorded in Q1 2024.

The technology sector led domestic M&A activity in MENA in Q1 2025, contributing 37 per cent of total domestic deal value and 27 per cent of total domestic deal volume.

The largest domestic deal during the first quarter of the year was a $2.2bn acquisition where Group 42, an Abu Dhabi based AI and cloud computing firm, agreed to acquire a 40 per cent stake in Khazna Data Centres, a digital infrastructure provider.

Intraregional deals involving the UAE, Kuwait, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) accounted for 83 per cent of total domestic deal value and 56 per cent of total domestic deal volume, highlighting strong intraregional M&A activity, particularly in the technology, industrials, and real estate sectors.

The MENA region continues to emerge as one of the most attractive destinations for foreign direct investment during the first few months of 2025, with inbound deal volume surging by 21 per cent and deal value reaching $17.6bn, when compared to $2.5bn in Q1 2024.

The UAE remains the leading destination for foreign direct investment in the MENA region in Q1 2025, capturing 53 per cent of total inbound deal volume and 99 per cent of the total inbound deal value.

During the first nine months of 2024, cross-border M&A deals played a significant role, contributing 52 per cent of the overall volume and 73 per cent of the value. Image: Shutterstock

Austria was the top investor country, accounting for 94 per cent of total inbound deal value, largely driven by a major transaction in the chemicals sector.

During the first three months of 2025, outbound deal volume increased by 63 per cent when compared to Q1 2024, with a total deal value of $19.7bn, contributing 43 per cent of overall deal value.

The UAE and KSA led the outbound investment from the MENA region, accounting for 77 per cent of total deal volume and 94 per cent of total outbound value.

Though chemicals and oil and gas dominated in outbound deal value, outbound deal volume was primarily focused on technology, diversified industrial products, and professional services.

This trend reflects the region’s broader diversification strategy into high-growth global sectors.

The UK was the leading destination for outbound M&A deals from MENA by volume, recording 13 transactions in Q1 2025.

Canada and Peru together contributed 50 per cent of total outbound deal value driven primarily by a major transaction in Canada’s chemical sector.

ADNOC and Austria’s OMV AG has agreed to acquire Canada’s Nova chemicals for $6.3bn by holding 46.94 per cent each in the newly formed Borouge International Group.

Anil Menon, MENA EY-Parthenon Head of M&A and Equity Capital Markets Leader, said: “The MENA deal markets remained resilient despite lack of clarity on two fronts: the impact of monetary policy on cost of capital and the ongoing tariff and trade discussions.

“The MENA deal book for the remainder of 2025 is promising and we can expect to see increased activity in consumer, technology, and energy sectors. In addition, with AI expected to drive material shifts in fundamental value, we can expect to see significant capital allocation in technology.”