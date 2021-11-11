National Bonds increases stake in UAE education provider Taaleem

National Bonds, an investment company owned by The Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD), has upped its stake in Taaleem Holdings to 23 percent, making it the largest shareholder of the education provider.

National Bonds had previously owned a 19.6 percent share in the company, which has a paid-up capital of AED750 million and caters for around 9,800 students across nine different schools throughout the UAE.

Ali Rashid Al Mazroei, chairman of Investment Committee of National Bonds Group and board member in Taaleem, said: “This investment is not only expected to generate steady returns to National Bonds, it is also well in line with the company’s corporate responsibility towards supporting such a vital sector in the UAE.”

By the end of the third quarter this year, the investment portfolio of National Bonds had grown by more than 32 percent to surpass AED10 billion.