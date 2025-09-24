PayPal to invest $100m in Middle East and Africa digital economy

PayPal has announced a $100m investment across the Middle East and Africa to accelerate digital commerce, fuel innovation, and support entrepreneurs.

The commitment follows the company’s launch of its first regional hub in Dubai earlier this year and builds on existing investments in some of the region’s fastest-growing startups.

The strategic investment will be deployed through a mix of minority investments, acquisitions, PayPal Ventures funding, and technology and talent deployments.

PayPal Middle East investment

The aim is to help local businesses scale, unlock new opportunities for innovators, and bring millions more consumers and communities into the digital economy.

Alex Chriss, President and CEO, PayPal, said: “The Middle East and Africa are home to some of the most dynamic and rapidly evolving businesses in the world. By dedicating a $100m investment to this region over the coming years, we’re investing in the technologies, partnerships, and solutions that will help entrepreneurs scale faster, expand their reach beyond borders, and unlock new opportunities for growth in the digital economy.”

The announcement builds on momentum from April 2025, when PayPal launched its first regional hub in Dubai.

Designed as a gateway to deliver global commerce capabilities, the hub provides enterprises and small merchants alike with frictionless payments, robust security, and improved access to international markets.

PayPal Ventures already has stakes in some of the region’s most prominent startups, including buy-now-pay-later platform Tabby, Egyptian payments provider Paymob, and South African fintech Stitch.

The new $100m commitment highlights the company’s continued role as a partner in shaping the region’s digital future.

Otto Williams, Senior Vice President, Regional Head and General Manager of PayPal Middle East and Africa, said: “This commitment underscores our dedication to expanding PayPal’s presence in the Middle East and Africa and our focus is to build stronger connections between local businesses and the global marketplace.

“We’re focused on expanding our footprint in the region and ensuring millions of consumers and businesses can access more of the digital services they need to thrive.”

By aligning investment with its regional presence, PayPal is seeking to bridge local entrepreneurs with the global economy, creating a platform for sustained growth in digital trade across the Middle East and Africa.