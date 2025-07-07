Qatar refers 13 companies to prosecution over tax evasion in H1 2025

Qatar’s General Tax Authority (GTA) has referred 13 companies to the Public Prosecution for alleged tax evasion totalling QR36m ($9.9m) during the first half of 2025.

The GTA confirmed the referrals stem from thorough investigations conducted in collaboration with relevant government bodies.

The probe uncovered major irregularities, including cases of companies intentionally concealing income to evade taxes.

Qatar tax clampdown

The measure comes as part of the GTA’s commitment to the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030, specifically the pursuit of financial stability through enhanced tax system efficiency and universal adherence to responsibilities by all economic actors.

The 13 companies, all legally registered in Qatar, are now subject to legal proceedings under the provisions of Law No. 24 of 2018 — the country’s Income Tax Law — which criminalises tax evasion and fraudulent reporting.

The GTA reiterated its commitment to fair enforcement and called on all taxpayers to submit accurate and timely tax returns, warning that evasion not only harms the economy but also undermines efforts to create a sustainable and diversified financial system.

Tackling tax evasion is a key pillar of Qatar’s broader strategy to diversify income sources and support long-term development. By building a resilient financial system, the state aims to fund infrastructure projects, enhance investor confidence, and achieve balanced economic growth.

The GTA also stressed the importance of cultivating a culture of voluntary compliance and building public trust in the tax system, to raise compliance rates and reduce the burden of enforcement over time.