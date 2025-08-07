Rania Nerhal sheds light on humanising the digital banking system

As digital transformation continues to reshape the global banking landscape, the challenge is no longer just about delivering convenience; it’s about designing experiences that are personal, trustworthy, and meaningful. For Rania Nerhal, Chief Client Experience & Conduct Officer at Mashreq, the path forward lies in combining cutting-edge innovation with deep human insight.

In an interview, Nerhal outlined how Mashreq is redefining customer engagement in a world where digital is dominant but empathy is essential.

Redefining experience in the digital age

Gone are the days when speed and simplicity were enough. Today’s clients expect intuitive, emotionally intelligent service without delays and errors. As per Nerhal, in today’s ecosystem, banks are being compared not to other banks, but to the best tech platforms in the world. “An exceptional client experience today goes beyond efficiency and convenience. Our customers also demand relevance and emotional connection,” said Nerhal. “In the digital banking environment, clients expect seamless, secure, and personalised interactions across all touchpoints – whether online or in-branch – but the real differentiator is how consistently we can anticipate needs, resolve issues quickly, and build relationships based on transparency and empathy.”

This evolution is particularly relevant in the Middle East, where culture emphasises trust and personal service.

Measuring what matters

For Mashreq, performance isn’t just about operational efficiency. It’s about what the customer experiences and feels. “We rely on a wide range of metrics to measure success from many perspectives,” noted Nerhal. “Metrics such as cost per transaction or process, processing time and automation rate enable us to assess our productivity, while customer satisfaction scores, customer retention rates and customer effort scores tell us what our customers think of their interactions with us, and how easy it is for them to achieve their aims with these interactions.”

Aligning the customer experience agenda with broader business strategy and regulatory expectations is central to Mashreq’s role in building long-term trust and resilient, sustainable growth. This alignment means cross-functional collaboration is non-negotiable. “Alignment also requires close collaboration across functions, particularly risk, compliance, and digital transformation, to ensure our experiences are not only seamless but also safe, fair, and fully compliant with evolving regulatory standards,” said Nerhal. “We work closely with regulators to stay ahead of expectations around transparency, data protection, and ethical conduct.”

Innovation in action

Technology plays a key role in refining this experience. “We assess personalisation accuracy to ensure our genAI is helping us deliver tailored, relevant solutions, and we use data analytics to capture customer feedback sentiment, especially with our use of AI.”

One of Mashreq’s first major investments designed to enhance digital customer engagement was the Mashreq mobile banking app, which currently has a 4.9 rating. Besides the app, the bank has invested heavily in AI, machine learning, and data analytics and chatbots to transform the customer journey. “Conversational chatbot assistants offer natural-language support for routine tasks such as transactions, balance enquiries, and spending insights, relying on advanced data collection and analytics to ensure accuracy and appropriate personalisation,” noted Nerhal.

Hyper-personalisation, powered by AI, allows the bank to respond to individual needs proactively. “Instead of using broader segmentation, the technology allows us to tailor products, services, and advice to individuals, vastly enhancing the customer experience.”

Real-time feedback has become a core driver of Mashreq’s digital evolution. The bank uses a combination of always-on feedback tools, such as in-app surveys, net promoter scores (NPS), and real-time sentiment analysis via AI – to capture client insights across every digital touchpoint. “This intelligence is operationalised through agile squads that work cross-functionally to rapidly iterate, test, and roll out improvements—whether that’s refining a mobile feature, streamlining onboarding, or clarifying transaction flows,” explained Nerhal. “In a region where expectations are rising fast, acting on client voice in near real time isn’t optional—it’s a competitive advantage.”

Preserving the human touch

Even as automation becomes widespread, human connection remains vital in providing a well-rounded customer experience. “Somewhat ironically, we rely on technology such as AI to enable us to ensure we offer interactions that are as intuitive, hyper-personalised and entirely empathetic – as human – as possible,” said Nerhal. “Through AI and automation, we enhance – not replace – human involvement and interaction, using real-time insights to anticipate needs and proactively deliver tailored solutions that make every engagement effortless.”

Technology isn’t replacing humanity, it’s enhancing it. Nerhal noted that the next era of banking success will be defined by those who can balance technology with human insight, blending the best of both worlds for maximum impact.

Mashreq is prioritising transparency and security to ensure customer satisfaction.

Data privacy

With rising awareness around data privacy, Mashreq is prioritising transparency and security to ensure customer satisfaction. “Security and compliance are embedded into our corporate strategy and structure and as such, are very much at the forefront in all of our functions, which, although separate, operate very much cohesively,” said Nerhal. “We invest heavily in technology, such as blockchain, and work in close collaboration with respected entities such as Dubai International Financial Centre to enable us to enhance data safety and security in our banking operations.”

However, this is an integrated approach that requires educating not just the employees but also the end user on privacy and security. “To empower our clients, we run regular campaigns that explain key concepts such as data sharing, biometric security, and fraud prevention. These are designed in multiple languages and tailored for different customer segments. Internally, we implement regular training programs for frontline staff and product teams to reinforce the vital importance of data privacy.”

Future of digital banking

Evolving regulatory dynamics will require banks to invest in technologies and systems that bolster operational resilience. This will include deploying advanced solutions that simplify compliance, enhance regulatory reporting, and support overall stability. From regulation to open finance, several trends are set to redefine the next generation of banking.

“The pace of digitalisation will accelerate further,” elaborated Nerhal. “Innovation-led trends such as open banking and embedded finance will also gain momentum. Greater sharing of financial data across platforms will drive deeper integration of banking into non-financial environments, enabling customers to engage with financial services seamlessly as part of their daily routines. To enable this, banks will increasingly partner with fintechs, reshaping how people interact with financial products and making banking more intuitive and accessible.”

Engaging younger audiences will remain a priority, with tailored strategies including financial education tools and youth-focused products. Nerhal believes these efforts will foster trust, build financial literacy, and support long-term customer loyalty.

Mashreq’s client experience strategy is a case study in how to humanise technology while scaling innovation. As Rania Nerhal puts it, the key isn’t choosing between automation and empathy, it’s blending the two seamlessly.