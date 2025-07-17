Salama ties up with Policybazaar.ae for its Life Takaful insurance

Islamic Arab Insurance Company (Salama), one of the world’s largest and longest-established Shariah-compliant Takaful solution providers, is now offering its Life Takaful products through Policybazaar.ae digital platform.

The partnership meets all local regulatory requirements and promises to increase life insurance penetration in the UAE.

Salama expands Life Takaful via Policybazaar.ae

Salama’s offerings are designed to meet a broad spectrum of financial objectives – from pure term protection to savings-linked plans.

Rakesh Sudhakaran, Chief Commercial Officer, Salama, commented: “At Salama, we’ve always been at the forefront of Takaful innovation, committed to ethical and forward-thinking financial solutions that support the long-term wellbeing of families in the UAE.

“Our strategic partnership with Policybazaar.ae represents a pivotal move in expanding our reach to customers who value ethical, transparent, and purpose-driven protection. Together, we are reshaping the future of Life Takaful – making it more accessible, relevant, and impactful for communities across the Emirates.”

Neeraj Gupta, CEO, Policybazaar.ae, added: “At Policybazaar.ae, we’ve seen increasing awareness among UAE residents about the need to safeguard their families’ financial well-being.

“Life insurance should be an easy and transparent decision – not a complicated one. By bringing Salama’s exceptional Takaful solutions onto our platform, we’re empowering customers to make informed choices, anytime and anywhere. This partnership plays a vital role in closing the protection gap in the UAE.”

Salama’s ethical and robust Life and Savings Takaful solutions are designed around a Return of Contribution feature, which ensures that customers’ contributions are protected and returned, empowering them to confidently pursue their long-term financial goals.

Atul Kathuria, Business Head – Life Insurance, Policybazaar.ae added: “Salama’s Life Takaful products uniquely blend security and financial planning. With differentiators like return of premium and guaranteed principal protection, they offer unmatched value in today’s market.

“This partnership allows us to harness our digital capabilities to bring these solutions to a broader audience, helping more people make confident, well-informed insurance decisions.”

The partnership, which went live earlier this month, is supported by educational content, dedicated product assistance, and customer service. It underscores a shared commitment to financial inclusion and digital innovation.