Saudi Arabia launches Google Pay

The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) has announced the launch of Google Pay through the national payment system mada in Saudi Arabia.

The announcement was made during the Money20/20 Middle East Conference and Exhibition, held at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre in Malham.

The initiative reflects SAMA’s ongoing efforts to strengthen Saudi Arabia’s digital payments ecosystem in line with the Financial Sector Development Program, a key pillar of Vision 2030.

Google Pay in Saudi Arabia

It also reaffirms the Central Bank’s commitment to developing a robust infrastructure that reduces reliance on cash and expands access to secure, advanced digital payment solutions.

Through Google Pay, users in Saudi Arabia can securely add and manage their mada cards and digital credit cards via the Google Wallet app. The service forms part of SAMA’s wider strategy to:

Expand the use of FinTech solutions through smart devices

Enhance financial inclusion in the Kingdom

Encourage financial institutions to serve customers using the latest payment technologies

The launch is also part of a broader series of market infrastructure enablement initiatives designed to streamline the digital payment experience, strengthen the Kingdom’s role as a leader in FinTech innovation, and support the global shift toward payment digitisation.