By Staff Writer

More of this topic

Posted inBanking & FinanceLatest NewsSaudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia urges businesses earning over $10.7m to file VAT returns by June 30

Saudi Arabia’s ZATCA reminds VAT-registered businesses with revenues over $10.7m to file May tax returns by June 30 to avoid fines

By Staff Writer
Saudi Arabia tax

Saudi Arabia’s Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) has issued a reminder to all commercial establishments with revenues exceeding SR40m ($10.7m) to submit their Value Added Tax (VAT) returns for May by June 30.

Businesses that fail to comply risk penalties ranging from 5 per cent to 25 per  cent of the total VAT due, depending on the delay and severity of non-compliance.

VAT in Saudi Arabia is an indirect tax applied to most goods and services sold or purchased, with some exemptions. All qualifying businesses are legally required to report and pay VAT on time to remain compliant with national tax regulations.

Saudi tax rules

Businesses seeking further assistance can access ZATCA support through multiple channels:

ZATCA continues to emphasise the importance of timely compliance to avoid penalties and support the efficient operation of the Kingdom’s tax system.

Follow us on

For all the latest business news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.