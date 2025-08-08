Saudi Arabia warns businesses to submit tax filings by Sunday or face fines

Saudi Arabia has warned businesses they have just days left to submit essential tax paperwork to avoid fines.

The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) has issued a reminder for all businesses subject to withholding tax in Saudi Arabia to submit their July tax filings by August 10, 2025, via its official website.

Failure to meet this deadline will result in a 1 per cent penalty on the unpaid tax for every 30-day delay, underscoring the importance of timely compliance to avoid additional fines.

Saudi tax fine warning

Withholding tax applies to payments made from within the Kingdom to non-resident entities that do not have a permanent establishment in Saudi Arabia, in line with Article 68 of the Income Tax Law and Article 63 of its Implementing Regulations.

For assistance or inquiries, taxpayers can contact ZATCA’s 24/7 unified call centre at 19993, reach out on the @Zatca_Care account on X (formerly Twitter), email [email protected], or use the live chat feature on the ZATCA website.

Businesses operating in the Kingdom are urged to act promptly to ensure compliance and avoid costly penalties.